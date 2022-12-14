Read full article on original website
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
Three arrested on first day of ‘Operation Restore Lenoir’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was the first day of “Operation Restore Lenoir,” a program put into place by Sheriff Jackie Rogers. On Rogers’ first day of the program, three arrests were made by deputies. A search warrant was executed in the Jackson Heights neighborhood, at Tony Ray Tucker’s residence, in an ongoing drug investigation. […]
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
neusenews.com
Arrests made after KPD and NC ALE execute search warrant
On December 10, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and NC ALE Agents executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St, Kinston, NC. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. During this incident officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia, and US currency. The residence was occupied by Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams, and Dayteon Clark. All three subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Maintaining a Dwelling, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clark was on electronic monitoring for pretrial release related to an Attempted Murder, which was revoked following this incident. All three subjects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC
Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office kicks off Booze It and Lose It campaign with $25,000 traffic safety grant
JACKSONVILLE, NC – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was proud to host a kick-off event for North Carolina’s Holiday Booze It and Lose It Campaign on December 12. Law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services from across the state were on hand to participate in the event. The Sheriff’s Office is excited to be a […]
Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received
On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
Goldsboro man gets nearly 9 years for trafficking crystal meth, DOJ says
A Goldsboro man was sentenced on Thursday to nearly nine years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
Winterville man arrested in connection to Ayden shooting
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Braddock Bernard Gross III, 31, was arrested in Greenville, according to an Ayden Police Department press release. The release didn’t specify what he’s being charged with. On Nov. 9, Ayden Police officers […]
Kinston man arrested on gun, drug charges; was out on bail for attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after his arrest on Thursday. Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance and […]
Five riverside sites measure high in bacteria, Sound Rivers reports
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Sound Rivers’ year-round water-quality testing results for December are in, and five of the 13 sites tested failed this month. “We took our water samples at the very beginning of yesterday’s significant rain event, so please note that the results might be different and bacteria levels might be higher now that there’s […]
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Kinston officials address crime in the city
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about the crime in their city. After the increase in crime in Kinston, city officials decided it was time to talk about taking action. During the last council meeting, council member Chris Suggs requested that there be a meeting between the community, law enforcement […]
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. New Bern is changing employee salaries after review. The city of New Bern is making a change to its employees' salaries. 10pm Kinston officials address crime in the city. Kinston city officials met Thursday to talk about...
Washington police take part in Shop With a Cop event
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 30 children went home with some new goods thanks to a program through the Washington Police Department. The City of Washington’s 16th annual Shop With A Cop event was held. Police department officials shopped for children at Walmart. On Friday, they received their gifts just in time for Christmas. […]
Washington man’s bond is $520,000 after drug raid
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man is in jail on a $520,000 bond after his arrest on multiple drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Renolda Randolph on Wednesday. The 29-year-old man is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in oxycodone, possession...
