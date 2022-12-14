On December 10, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department and NC ALE Agents executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St, Kinston, NC. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. During this incident officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packaging paraphernalia, and US currency. The residence was occupied by Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams, and Dayteon Clark. All three subjects were arrested and charged with Manufacturing Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI, Maintaining a Dwelling, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clark was on electronic monitoring for pretrial release related to an Attempted Murder, which was revoked following this incident. All three subjects were placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO