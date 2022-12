Last night in boys basketball the Pointers defeated the Prairie du Chien Black Hawks 71 to 34. Alex Ross had 15 points on 5 second-half threes. Bryce Vamstad had a career-high 13 points and Eli Lindsey added 13 points along with 6 rebounds. Landon Thousand dished out 7 assists. A...

