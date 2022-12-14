Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
In just five US metro areas, EVs could save 2,500 lives annually
Although EV advocates and drivers alike tend to focus on carbon emissions and the effect on climate and the atmosphere, a new Cornell University study highlights that choosing an EV is an investment in better local air quality. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study looked...
Report: Winter EV driving range varies widely by model
All electric cars experience some range loss in cold weather, but the amount varies widely by model, according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. The company, which produces battery health reports for used EVs, published a similar report last year. This time, though, it has more data, with model comparisons based on information from about 7,000 vehicles.
Kia Niro: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Our editorial team at The Car Connection wouldn’t call ourselves cheap, but we value a good value. It’s one of the key considerations in deciding on our Best Car To Buy 2023 award, and a key reason why the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro is one of five finalists whittled down from dozens of contenders.
Data shows Tesla and Nissan are tops in EV reliability
Tesla and Nissan currently top Consumer Reports’ rankings for most-reliable EVs, although survey data still indicates EVs generally have more problems than other vehicle types. The Tesla Model 3 is now the second most reliable new EV available, according to CR. It was topped only by the Kia EV6,...
Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn’t fraud
Tesla has come under fire once again for its controversially named Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature. Despite what the name alludes to, FSD doesn’t enable a car to drive on its own. The feature can handle certain situations but requires a driver to monitor things at all times and to always be ready to correct mistakes.
Ford F-150 Lightning gets third price hike, up 38.9% since April launch
The Ford F-150 Lightning’s price has been raised for the third time in three months, with the least expensive version of the electric pickup truck hiked by 7.6% to $57,869. The latest Lightning price hikes were first reported by Reuters, based on a perusal of Ford’s website, and subsequently confirmed to Motor Authority by Ford spokesperson Elizabeth Kraft, who said prices for high-end models would hold steady.
Cadillac Lyriq: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Cadillac Lyriq signals the true start of a new era for GM, and for Cadillac. GM spent the first quarter of this decade talking big—restructuring itself around EVs, investing billions in batteries and the supply chain, and revamping manufacturing. And then in July 2022, thanks to an accelerated development push, Cadillac started delivering the Lyriq.
