ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify man accused of attempting to kidnap Marietta mother

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at a Marietta grocery store has been identified. Marrietta Police Department has released the photo of Randy Harmon as the alleged attempted kidnapper. Last Tuesday morning, a Marietta woman fought off an alleged armed kidnapper...
MARIETTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

CCPD: Citizens interfering with missing child search

Clayton County Police say some members of the public are interfering with the investigation into missing child R’Kayla Briggs, 11, and that federal law enforcement agencies are joining them in what they believe is a human trafficking case. Briggs left her home voluntarily with an adult on Tuesday. Her...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy