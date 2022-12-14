Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements set for correctional officer killed in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was killed earlier this week as he arrived at work. Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Ozburn Riner, 59, of Winder, was gunned down in the parking lot of Gwinnett Corrections Center...
Police believe correctional officer had no connection to killer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir was arrested in Lithonia at about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. He is suspected of killing Riner at the Gwinnett County Correctional Complex Tuesday morning. Police say...
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the death. Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday...
Gwinnett County police investigate homicide in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway in Norcross on Thursday evening. According to Gwinnett County Police officials, officers responded to the 5500 block of Stanfield Court after reports of a homicide. Officials say one person died from an apparent gunshot wound near the entryway to...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
An 81-year-old man who was driving in Marietta early Friday morning hit and killed a pedestrian, continued driving and was later found stopped on a highway in southeast Bartow County, according to police.
Man ‘caught in the crossfire’ in DeKalb County gas station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police officials say a man in his 30s was “caught in the crossfire” during a gas station shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 4900 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive...
Peachtree City Walmart reopening next week after arson fire in August
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Peachtree City Walmart, which has been closed since a fire nearly four months ago, will reopen on Dec. 21. A 14-year-old girl was charged with setting the fire on Aug. 24 that resulted in the closure of the Walmart in Peachtree City. PREVIOUS...
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
Police identify man accused of attempting to kidnap Marietta mother
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at a Marietta grocery store has been identified. Marrietta Police Department has released the photo of Randy Harmon as the alleged attempted kidnapper. Last Tuesday morning, a Marietta woman fought off an alleged armed kidnapper...
CCPD: Citizens interfering with missing child search
Clayton County Police say some members of the public are interfering with the investigation into missing child R’Kayla Briggs, 11, and that federal law enforcement agencies are joining them in what they believe is a human trafficking case. Briggs left her home voluntarily with an adult on Tuesday. Her...
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
Police search for missing 88-year-old man in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 88-year-old man. The DeKalb Police Department says Mr. Johnson was last seen Thursday morning near Carriage Crossing. He was driving a grey 2011 Chevy Silverado (AL 53A0) when he left.
Man found fatally shot near entrance of his Gwinnett County home
A man was found shot to death Thursday evening at his Gwinnett County home, police said.
Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
40-year-old woman charged after toddler found dead inside a Canton home
Atlanta teens speak out against gun violence at rally. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase. Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase.
44-year-old man hit and killed by car in Athens-Clarke County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 44-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Athens-Clarke County Dec. 14. He was walking north on Cleveland Road near Hanover Drive when a 2013 Toyota Sequoia struck him. He was taken to a hospital by emergency personnel, where he later died. The man’s name has not been released.
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in crash on way to call, 1 critically
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Three Riverdale firefighters were injured in a crash in Clayton County Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Taylor Road and Highway 138. Channel 2 Action News has learned that the firefighters from the Riverdale fire department...
