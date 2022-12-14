Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Blue Lock Hypes Japan's World Cup Wins in New Art
The FIFA World Cup is here, and of course, that means fans everywhere are checking in on their top teams. With a handful of matches under its belt, the 2022 tournament has already pulled out lots of surprises and upsets. Japan's national team has caused a number of those twists as the group is making serious headway at the World Cup, and the creator of Blue Lock is celebrating the team's wins with some new art.
Citrus County Chronicle
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup described by FIFA as the best ever, the true impact of its unprecedented calendar scheduling remains to be seen. Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup's aftermath will worry Europe's biggest soccer clubs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Spain’s Sergio Busquets retires from international soccer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Busquets, who has been a mainstay in Spain's midfield for more than a decade and helped the country win the 2010 World Cup, is retiring from international soccer. The 34-year-old Busquets, who also won the 2012 European Championship, is ending his Spain career after...
Comments / 0