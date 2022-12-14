Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The beloved DJ's wife knew something was wrong.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reportedly Left A Suicide Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note behind when he died earlier this week, according to a report from TMZ. Boss was found dead in a California motel room Tuesday (December 13) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The note, left at the scene at the Oak Tree...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide
Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
Stephen Boss' Final Moments: tWitch's Condition Before His Death Revealed to Public
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final moments before his tragic death have been publicized. tWitch's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the dancer's death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. She did not speak about his cause of death, but the Los Angeles medical examiner divulged on Tuesday that he died by suicide at a hotel.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Words To His Grandfather Will Give You Chills
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody Labeled ‘Selfish’ Parents After Fans Notice Ariella Still Uses a Pacifier
'Sister Wives' fans call out Robyn and Kody for their parenting after noticing Ariella wasn't wearing a seatbelt but did have a pacifier. Fans debate whether this is acceptable for a five-year-old or not.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death
Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Advised Not to 'Keep in the Pain' in Resurfaced Video
"Keep each other close, don't keep in the pain, talk to someone—anyone," a producer on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" told the late Boss and his co-workers.
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos
Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
