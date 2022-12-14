Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
ajmc.com
Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence
Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
hcplive.com
Emerging Treatments for Adults With ADHD
ADHD experts discuss novel treatments and unmet needs in pediatric and adult patients. Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The last thing we’re going to talk about is emerging treatments and unmet needs. I’d like to start with this one. What are some of the studies in pediatric and adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] that we’re most excited about? I’d like to take this because I attended a program on centanafadine, and I was very excited to hear that centanafadine is now a pipeline product for ADHD. It’s a triple reuptake inhibitor with all 3 neurotransmitters: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin reuptake inhibition. I was excited. This is something new and different in the pipeline. Feel free to weigh in. We don’t have a lot of time on this topic. Andy, if you could, help with some of the other options.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Parents search for solutions amid national shortage of pediatric pain relievers
MADISON – Most parents keep Motrin and ibuprofen on hand in the medicine cabinet for when their child comes down with a cold or the flu. But now, parents are left searching for other options amidst a national medicine shortage. “It kind of makes me a little nervous,” said Sara Schils. “I hope that there’s a resolution to it. Obviously,...
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
'Tumor Progressing,' 'Positive Findings': Patients Often Confused by Medical Jargon
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you've ever left a medical appointment confused, it's probably not you: A new study finds that the medical jargon doctors use can be completely misunderstood by patients. Common medical lingo that makes perfect sense to doctors often gets lost in translation when...
reviewofoptometry.com
Most Optometrists Offer Myopia Management Services
Almost all ODs who provide myopia management services practice in metropolitan areas, according to an AOA survey conducted over the summer. Photo: Maria Walker, OD. Click image to enlarge. With a rising global prevalence rate expected to hit 50% in 2050, efforts to control myopia demand more attention. An increasing...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Cariprazine as Adjunctive Major Depressive Disorder Therapy
The indication expands the marketed use of the atypical antipsychotic drug to be used with antidepressants in adult patients. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cariprazine (VRAYLAR) as an adjunctive treatment with antidepressant therapy for major depressive disorder. The approval, granted to AbbVie on Friday, is the...
hcplive.com
Vitiligo Prevalence and Patient Burden
John E. Harris, MD, PhD, reviews factors that shape prevalence of vitiligo and also explores the impact of vitiligo on patient quality of life.
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
hcplive.com
Direct-Acting Antivirals Still Underutilized for HCV Care
The treatment rate decreased from 64.8% to 61.2% after 2018. While direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have transformed treatment for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), the use of the medications are underused, according to a new analysis. A team, led by Vy H. Nguyen, BA, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford...
hcplive.com
Sleep Duration Increased for Adolescents During COVID-19 Pandemic
The total duration of sleep increased from 9 hours 8 minutes prior to the pandemic to 9 hours 54 minutes during school closures in Taiwan. Certain sleep habits emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic for students in Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, including delayed bedtimes and increased total sleep duration. A...
MedicalXpress
Prone positioning reduces the need for breathing tubes in COVID-19 patients, suggests in-depth analysis
Patients admitted to the hospital with severe breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 are less likely to need a breathing tube if they lie face down in a prone position, but evidence for its effect on mortality or other outcomes is inconclusive, suggests an in-depth analysis of the latest evidence published by The BMJ today.
hcplive.com
Direct-Acting Antivirals Underutilized for Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder
The receipt of DAA treatment within 1 year was 7% for patients entering the cohort in 2014, compared to 33% in 2015, 53% in 2016, and 56% in 2017. While the use of direct-acting antivirals has transformed care for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), despite being an effective strategy for alcohol use disorder (AUD), the treatment remains underused.
MedicalXpress
Virtual reality helps reduce patient anxiety and need for sedatives during hand surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, MBA, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. "If a nerve block is done...
hcplive.com
Immunogenicity Not Associated with Safety Concerns of SB11, Ranibizumab for nAMD
SB11 and ranibizumab appeared to have comparable immunogenicity and safety profiles in a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 equivalence trial. New findings from a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 equivalence trial suggest that immunogenicity was not associated with efficacy and safety of ranibizumab SB11 (Byooviz) and ranibizumab in trial participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
KevinMD.com
Lack of innovation is leading to disparities in diabetes care
Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
physiciansweekly.com
End-of-Life Family Caregivers: Experience with Symptom Management
About 30% of all fatalities in the US take place at home. Good end-of-life (EOL) care requires effective symptom management. In managing EOL symptom management, family caregivers are crucial. According to recent federal policies, improved family caregiver training and support are essential. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of caregivers who are assisting with and reporting difficulty managing symptoms at the end of life and evaluate the characteristics of the caregiver and care recipient associated with the caregiver’s report of difficulty.
