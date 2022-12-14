ADHD experts discuss novel treatments and unmet needs in pediatric and adult patients. Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The last thing we’re going to talk about is emerging treatments and unmet needs. I’d like to start with this one. What are some of the studies in pediatric and adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] that we’re most excited about? I’d like to take this because I attended a program on centanafadine, and I was very excited to hear that centanafadine is now a pipeline product for ADHD. It’s a triple reuptake inhibitor with all 3 neurotransmitters: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin reuptake inhibition. I was excited. This is something new and different in the pipeline. Feel free to weigh in. We don’t have a lot of time on this topic. Andy, if you could, help with some of the other options.

2 DAYS AGO