KOAT 7

How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains

Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
ajmc.com

Dr Dena Behm Dillon on Treating Patients With HIV and Medication Affordability, Adherence

Once patients with HIV start treatment, pharmacists can play a key role in addressing patient accessibility and affordability of HIV treatments and promoting adherence, said Dena Behm Dillon, PharmD, AAHIVP, HIV clinical pharmacy specialist, University of Iowa Health Care. Knowing if a patient has been on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before...
hcplive.com

Emerging Treatments for Adults With ADHD

ADHD experts discuss novel treatments and unmet needs in pediatric and adult patients. Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: The last thing we’re going to talk about is emerging treatments and unmet needs. I’d like to start with this one. What are some of the studies in pediatric and adult ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] that we’re most excited about? I’d like to take this because I attended a program on centanafadine, and I was very excited to hear that centanafadine is now a pipeline product for ADHD. It’s a triple reuptake inhibitor with all 3 neurotransmitters: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin reuptake inhibition. I was excited. This is something new and different in the pipeline. Feel free to weigh in. We don’t have a lot of time on this topic. Andy, if you could, help with some of the other options.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Parents search for solutions amid national shortage of pediatric pain relievers

MADISON – Most parents keep Motrin and ibuprofen on hand in the medicine cabinet for when their child comes down with a cold or the flu. But now, parents are left searching for other options amidst a national medicine shortage. “It kind of makes me a little nervous,” said Sara Schils. “I hope that there’s a resolution to it. Obviously,...
STOUGHTON, WI
reviewofoptometry.com

Most Optometrists Offer Myopia Management Services

Almost all ODs who provide myopia management services practice in metropolitan areas, according to an AOA survey conducted over the summer. Photo: Maria Walker, OD. Click image to enlarge. With a rising global prevalence rate expected to hit 50% in 2050, efforts to control myopia demand more attention. An increasing...
hcplive.com

FDA Approves Cariprazine as Adjunctive Major Depressive Disorder Therapy

The indication expands the marketed use of the atypical antipsychotic drug to be used with antidepressants in adult patients. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cariprazine (VRAYLAR) as an adjunctive treatment with antidepressant therapy for major depressive disorder. The approval, granted to AbbVie on Friday, is the...
hcplive.com

Vitiligo Prevalence and Patient Burden

John E. Harris, MD, PhD, reviews factors that shape prevalence of vitiligo and also explores the impact of vitiligo on patient quality of life.
MedicalXpress

Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data

Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
hcplive.com

Direct-Acting Antivirals Still Underutilized for HCV Care

The treatment rate decreased from 64.8% to 61.2% after 2018. While direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have transformed treatment for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), the use of the medications are underused, according to a new analysis. A team, led by Vy H. Nguyen, BA, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford...
hcplive.com

Sleep Duration Increased for Adolescents During COVID-19 Pandemic

The total duration of sleep increased from 9 hours 8 minutes prior to the pandemic to 9 hours 54 minutes during school closures in Taiwan. Certain sleep habits emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic for students in Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, including delayed bedtimes and increased total sleep duration. A...
hcplive.com

Direct-Acting Antivirals Underutilized for Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

The receipt of DAA treatment within 1 year was 7% for patients entering the cohort in 2014, compared to 33% in 2015, 53% in 2016, and 56% in 2017. While the use of direct-acting antivirals has transformed care for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV), despite being an effective strategy for alcohol use disorder (AUD), the treatment remains underused.
hcplive.com

Immunogenicity Not Associated with Safety Concerns of SB11, Ranibizumab for nAMD

SB11 and ranibizumab appeared to have comparable immunogenicity and safety profiles in a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 equivalence trial. New findings from a post-hoc analysis of a phase 3 equivalence trial suggest that immunogenicity was not associated with efficacy and safety of ranibizumab SB11 (Byooviz) and ranibizumab in trial participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
KevinMD.com

Lack of innovation is leading to disparities in diabetes care

Having spent over 30 years of my career in diabetes, first as a practicing diabetologist and later as a diabetes researcher, I’ve met many people with diabetes. And while diabetes care has evolved significantly over my career, I’m amazed to see that daily insulin management is just as complex and manual for many people, particularly those with type 2 diabetes (T2D) — daily insulin management is just as complex and manual in 2022 as it was when I started practicing medicine. While I was involved with clinical trials of many new drug products for diabetes over the years, the only improvement in insulin delivery for people with T2D was the introduction of mechanical insulin delivery pens in the 1980s and 1990s. Technology advances for insulin delivery have been confined to insulin pumps, which are used primarily for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
physiciansweekly.com

End-of-Life Family Caregivers: Experience with Symptom Management

About 30% of all fatalities in the US take place at home. Good end-of-life (EOL) care requires effective symptom management. In managing EOL symptom management, family caregivers are crucial. According to recent federal policies, improved family caregiver training and support are essential. For a study, researchers sought to analyze the characteristics of caregivers who are assisting with and reporting difficulty managing symptoms at the end of life and evaluate the characteristics of the caregiver and care recipient associated with the caregiver’s report of difficulty.

