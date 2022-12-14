Read full article on original website
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
Time running out with families still waiting in the Adopt A Family program
With just nine days left, the Adopt a Family program reports there are still more than half of their families have yet to be adopted. AFL-CIO Community Services Director Nichi Seckinger says thankfully, there has never been a year where all the families didn't get adopted. But she's aware of the realistic possibility of that happening.
Routine grocery trip turns into $10,000 for St. Joseph couple
A routine grocery trip resulted in winning $10,000 for Hannah Smith and her husband Marquest. Smith says at first when the winning ticket from the Shop St. Joseph event was announced, she didn't see the zero in the number. "So, I thought maybe it was like we didn't win, I...
Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host 16th annual one-for-one food drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host the 16th annual One-for-One Holiday Food and Fund Drive on Wednesday. Anyone who wants to donate can stop at the parking lot at the Columbia Mall or at Buchheit of Jefferson City (formerly Orscheln Farm & Home) from 6 a.m. to 6 The post Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host 16th annual one-for-one food drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Keep marijuana edibles away from kids, city warns
According to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, calls about children who have ingested marijuana have doubled every year since 2018. The Poison Center at Cardinal Glennon says that may increase now that Missouri legalized weed.
Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE FOR UPCOMING HOLIDAYS
Diver examination stations throughout the state are scheduled to be closed for several upcoming holidays. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the stations will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Old Fire Station 8 in St. Joseph (MO) Sold to City Councilman
St. Joseph News-Press, Mo. Dec. 13—The St. Joseph City Council approved the sale of the old fire station at 3308 Mitchell Ave. to one of its own — City Councilman Andy Trout. After the new fire station at 4500 Mitchell Avenue was built, the city moved out of...
KMBC.com
Doctors say with surge in sickness and shortage in meds, don't substitute adult medicines for children
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With a surge in flu, RSV and COVID in children, doctors are warning not to substitute adult medicines for children. Metro Poison Control located at the University of Kansas Health System reports since October, there have been 36 calls about children under 6 getting into cough and cold medicine, compared to 38 at this time last year.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
Who’s the Richest Person in Missouri? This Guy Worth $8 Billion
Wealth is a strange word. Richness can be measured by how full one's life is. However, when it comes down to pure dollars and cents, there's one person in Missouri who has a net worth above and beyond anyone else and he's worth an estimated $8 billion dollars. Stacker just...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
Shop St. Joseph winning number drawn Thursday
The winning ticket number from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s Shop St. Joseph Drawing was drawn on Thursday afternoon. The winning number is 0975786. The shopper with the winning ticket has 24 hours to claim the $10,000 prize. If you have the winning ticket, call 816-262-4461 during business hours, or 816-262-3101 after business hours.
Nearly a quarter of Missouri schools have switched to four-day weeks
Independence School District will start shortened weeks next year — and the state’s education department predicts that more districts will follow suit. With nearly 1,400 students, Independence is the largest district so far to make the switch.
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
Former Mo. boarding school director pleads to stay off registry
The former director of Agape Boarding School pleaded with a Cole County judge on Monday to keep himself off the state’s central registry of child abuse and neglect so he can keep working with children. Bryan Clemensen was the long-time director of the Stockton-based reform school for troubled boys...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
