Saint Joseph, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host 16th annual one-for-one food drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host the 16th annual One-for-One Holiday Food and Fund Drive on Wednesday. Anyone who wants to donate can stop at the parking lot at the Columbia Mall or at Buchheit of Jefferson City (formerly Orscheln Farm & Home) from 6 a.m. to 6
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain's stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kmmo.com

DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE FOR UPCOMING HOLIDAYS

Diver examination stations throughout the state are scheduled to be closed for several upcoming holidays. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the stations will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January...
MISSOURI STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Old Fire Station 8 in St. Joseph (MO) Sold to City Councilman

St. Joseph News-Press, Mo. Dec. 13—The St. Joseph City Council approved the sale of the old fire station at 3308 Mitchell Ave. to one of its own — City Councilman Andy Trout. After the new fire station at 4500 Mitchell Avenue was built, the city moved out of...
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC's 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?

Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Shop St. Joseph winning number drawn Thursday

The winning ticket number from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Shop St. Joseph Drawing was drawn on Thursday afternoon. The winning number is 0975786. The shopper with the winning ticket has 24 hours to claim the $10,000 prize. If you have the winning ticket, call 816-262-4461 during business hours, or 816-262-3101 after business hours.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
