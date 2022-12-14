ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade

How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
DETROIT, MI
