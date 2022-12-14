Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today
If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback. Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he...
Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Popculture
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
Steelers Have 'Rumors' of Trading Mike Tomlin
Will Mike Tomlin leave the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason?
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Pirates sign former Phillies pitcher to bolster starting rotation
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Jets have the top 2 rookies in the NFL, analyst says
The New York Jets have some strong young talent. And they’re getting recognition for it. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked the top 25 rookies, and Jets players take up the top two spots. ****. PLAY THIS FREE NFL PICK ‘EM CHALLENGE. Think you know football? Play the...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
