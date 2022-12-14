ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers

Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. Happening Dec. 15-26: 'Finding Christmas' at Beau Rivage...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
BILOXI, MS
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order

They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
BILOXI, MS
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX 60th Anniversary: Flashback Friday at the Hudson River

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

