Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Coast law enforcement leaders familiar with tragedy ready to help
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - The entire Coast is empathizing with Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz and his department as they deal with losing two officers in the line of duty. But there are two law enforcement leaders here who know the pain more than anyone else. With...
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell updates Bay St. Louis murder investigation
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
WLOX
Criminologist Tom Payne talks about two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
WLOX
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
WLOX
“Their lives were not lost in vain.” Bay St. Louis police remember slain officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - One day after two Bay St. Louis Police officers were shot and killed while answering a call, the department’s chief took some time out to remember Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. Police Chief Toby Schwartz said the men would...
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis community mourns fallen police officers
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. Happening Dec. 15-26: 'Finding Christmas' at Beau Rivage...
UPDATE: Police officers killed in shooting identified. Mississippi Gov., Bay St. Louis community mourn tragic loss
The Bay St. Louis Police officers who were fatally shot in the line of duty at a Gulf Coast motel have been identified. The officers killed in the line of duty are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves offered condolences in a message on social...
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Officers shot to death by woman at Mississippi motel identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two police officers were shot to death by a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Wednesday, December 14, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Officials said that 23-year-old Brandem Estorffe and 34-year-old Steven Robin responded to a welfare check at...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis Police identify two officers killed in the line of duty
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified. They are Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said his department and the whole community are in...
Woman kills two Mississippi police officers before committing suicide
Two police officers were killed Wednesday morning while answering a call at a motel in Mississippi.
Charges upgraded against man after child dies in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month. Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The […]
WLOX
Mayor FoFo Gilich on Biloxi's 5-day boil water order
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
Two officers killed in Bay St. Louis
Two police officers have been shot and killed in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The officers were responding to a call for service at the Motel 6 on Highway 90 when they encountered an armed woman.
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
WLOX
Bay St. Louis community holds candlelight vigil honoring fallen heroes
BAY ST.LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday, Branden Estorffe’s family joined the family of fellow fallen officer Steven Robin. They were surrounded by a big group of supporters from the community for a candlelight vigil. The Bay St. Louis community comes together to commemorate two fallen officers killed in...
WLOX
WLOX 60th Anniversary: Flashback Friday at the Hudson River
They stand ready to help guide the long recovery process it will take in this Hancock County community. Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the...
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
Comments / 9