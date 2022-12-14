Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
The Best Bakery for Those Christmas Cookies at the Jersey Shore
Why a cookie article, why not? It's Christmastime and it's all about the cookies. Along with everything else at Christmastime, cookies are always what'd going on in December. We love our cookies and everyone has their favorite place. Recently, I asked where's the best place to get those Christmas cookies at the Jersey Shore, and boy you love your cookies.
Legendary New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best For Christmas
All year long in New Jersey, we rely on all our great restaurants for great food and a great time for us and our families. Around Christmas time we rely even more on these great eateries. So, which New Jersey restaurant is the best one in the state for Christmas?
West New York street renamed for Grammy winner Willy Chirino (PHOTOS)
Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Willy Chirino added a new award to mark his celebrated 50-year music career — his own street in West New York. The 75-year-old Chirino joined elected officials and fans Thursday at 54th Street and Boulevard East as it was renamed Willy Chirino Way. Chirino,...
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
3 Jersey Shore Towns Make the Most Beautiful List
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore brings us. I know definitely our kids will never understand that some people have never seen the beach or ocean in their life. This is just hard for them to believe and for me to believe, but it's the truth.
After 88 years, legendary N.J. ice cream shop Bischoff’s closes for good
Carol Ruchman walked up to the counter at Bischoff’s Ice Cream to make a purchase she never thought she’d make: five pints of ice cream from the legendary Teaneck ice cream shop, which closes for good on New Year’s Eve after 88 years in business. “I’m going...
For the first time, N.J. schools must report how often they lock kids in ‘quiet rooms,’ new rules say
New Jersey schools must disclose how many times a year they restrain students or lock them in seclusion spaces, known as “quiet rooms,” under new state rules that will give parents and educators their first-ever look at how widespread the controversial practices are in the state. The state...
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Nasty nor’easter impacts NJ Thursday and Friday: Timeline and totals
Rain, wind, snow, ice, and coastal flooding are all in the forecast for New Jersey over the next 36 to 48 hours. Not everyone will see wintry weather from this powerful coastal storm. There are only two concerns for treacherous travel from this storm:. 1.) Away from the coast, watch...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. volunteer fire chief charged with luring after video allegedly shows him trying to meet teen boy
A volunteer fire chief in Essex County was charged Friday with attempted luring and endangering a child after a video appeared online of him allegedly trying to meet a teenager in a shopping center. Henry D. Meola, 33, who serves with the Nutley Fire Department, allegedly tried to meet a...
N.J. home owned by the richest man in Colonial America on the market for $234.9K
As Kevin Ciccone sees it, early America businessman Stephen Girard isn’t getting the historical respect he deserves. “Here’s a guy who was the fourth richest American ever, the guy who personally financed the War of 1812,” exclaims Ciccone. “I’m kind of scratching my head that his house hasn’t been preserved, that it ended up on the auction block. How does that happen?”
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Edison, NJ, Woman Among 6 Charged In Multi-Million Dollar Transnational Technical Support Scam Targeting 20,000 Victims
December 16, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Five men were charged in an indictment and a New Jersey woman pleaded guilty…
This NJ resort will make you feel like a rock star
A rare free weekend a couple weeks ago allowed my husband and me to take advantage of a luxurious getaway close to home. We’ve always wanted to visit the Wave Resort in Long Branch, but being that it’s 2 miles away from our home, we never really had the opportunity.
