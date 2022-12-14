Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
NBC New York
Simon Cowell Sparks Concern Online After Appearing Unrecognizable in Video Promoting ‘Britain's Got Talent'
TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable. In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson And More React After Cheryl Burke Announces She’s Leaving The Show
Dancing With The Stars' pros and former competitors all reacted to Cheryl Burke's decision to leave the show.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
In Style
Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards
Aside from gifting the world with some pretty iconic moments (ahem, Lizzo bringing 17 female activists on stage to accept an award with her), the 2022 People’s Choice Awards also proved to be an all-out Canadian love fest. The evidence? The multiple adorable moments shared between two Canadian powerhouses, Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds, littered throughout the entire broadcast.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift To Make Her Feature Directing Debut With Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift‘s musical accolades speak for themselves: ten albums, eleven Grammy wins and being the only female artist to win Album Of The Year three separate times. But recently, Swift has added video work into her repertoire, with great success. She’s also nabbed two MTV VMAs for Best Director for her work on “The Man” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the latter also screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and TIFF.
iheart.com
Dua Lipa On What She Was Up To With Mick Jagger, Plans For 2023
Dua Lipa dispelled any rumors about what she was up to being photographed in the studio with Mick Jagger recently. Despite her hit this year with Elton John, she tells Elvis Duran at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge backstage at Z100 JingleBall that she's not plotting anything similar with the Rolling Stones frontman.
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
talentrecap.com
Selma Blair Wins People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrity Selma Blair was a winner at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. The actress took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2022. To make the honor even more special, the award was presented by her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Selma Blair...
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Shania Twain Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With PCA’s Appearance: PHOTOS
When you’re an official, all-everything kind of icon, what should you wear on the red carpet? If you’re Shania Twain, you go vintage and throw it back to your signature look. That would be faux leopard. Remember back in the late 1990s, when Twain was one of the...
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut following 'All Too Well' short film success
Amid speculation of an Oscars campaign for her "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift is aiming even higher with her directorial aspirations: The singer, songwriter and occasional actress is adding feature film writer and director to her resume. Swift, 32, has written an original script that will be...
Comments / 0