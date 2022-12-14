ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Dec. 16

Yesterday, NJ Advance Media released its first look at Offensive Players of the Week, which consists of two forwards from each conference over the course of a seven-day span between Thursday and the following Wednesday. On Fridays, the spotlight belongs to the defensive players. Each week, we will pick one...
Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23

With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?

Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
2022 HS football postseason honors: The best in all 5 conferences

It proved to be a memorable and historic football season this year. Public schools in New Jersey played down to group champions for the first time as teams cemented their status as history makers. Non-Public schools continued to play a high level brand of football, showcasing their talents around the state and in some instances around the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap

Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
PATERSON, NJ
Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap

Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mainland over Ocean City - Girls basketball recap

Ava Mazur made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points to lead Mainland to a season-opening victory at home over Ocean City, 51-35. Ava Sheeran and Bella Mazur finished with eight points apiece while Sydney Stokes and Jane Meade chipped in six apiece for Mainland, which held a 23-12 lead at halftime.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJIC Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022

In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be a solid season for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. Several teams made runs in the playoffs, including one that went to a sectional final in Rutherford, which also went on to repeat as the NJIC champions defeating a team that impressed a lot of teams in the conference in Wood-Ridge.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022

Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
ORADELL, NJ
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
RED BANK, NJ
Southern over Lacey - Boys basketball recap

Tom Menegus posted a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 12 points to lift Southern to a 48-40 win over Lacey in Manahawkin. The hosts trailed by three at the break but took control with a 17-5 run in the third quarter and went on to win the season opener for both teams.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
