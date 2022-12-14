Read full article on original website
Girls basketball preview, 2022-23: 16 compelling storylines to follow this season
The girls basketball season officially kicked off on Thursday, and there will be plenty of intriguing storylines to follow this year, from division and conference rivalries to which teams have a shot at a sectional title in just two short months.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep rallies past Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Sophomore Peyton Miller scored a career-high 12 points as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a seven-point third quarter deficit to defeat Elizabeth, 41-38, in Jersey City. Six of Miller’s points came during a 15-0 St. Peter’s Prep (1-0) run that concluded with...
Ice Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Dec. 16
Yesterday, NJ Advance Media released its first look at Offensive Players of the Week, which consists of two forwards from each conference over the course of a seven-day span between Thursday and the following Wednesday. On Fridays, the spotlight belongs to the defensive players. Each week, we will pick one...
Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23
With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
Who are top Non-Public boys basketball title contenders to watch in 2022-23?
Basketball is back in New Jersey, and it’s time to look at the top teams in the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down the best of the best around the Garden State and highlights what makes each team a championship contender. Scroll through the post to see the early favorites in Non-Public S and Non-Public B.
Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Tobe Nwobu led a strong, balanced offensive attack for Camden Catholic with 22 points in a 66-50 triumph over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Braelen Crump scored 18 points for Camden Catholic (1-0), while Luke Kennevan added 14. The Fighting Irish led 21-13 after the first quarter and were able to build on their lead.
Can’t-miss boys basketball games for Opening Weekend, Dec. 15-18
Times boys basketball preview, 22-23: Trenton, BCSL teams chase trophies
With the Trenton Catholic dynasty (three titles in a row, six titles in eight years, and seven titles in 10 years) vanquished, which Mercer County team is going to step up and take over as the top squad?. You might not have to look any further than the team that...
NJ.com’s All-State football: Third-team defense, 2022
These defensive standouts made sure the 2022 New Jersey high school football season was one of the best in state history. They provided the big plays and electrifying moments all season.
2022 HS football postseason honors: The best in all 5 conferences
It proved to be a memorable and historic football season this year. Public schools in New Jersey played down to group champions for the first time as teams cemented their status as history makers. Non-Public schools continued to play a high level brand of football, showcasing their talents around the state and in some instances around the country.
No. 6 Don Bosco over Paterson Eastside - Boys basketball recap
Don Bosco, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won all four quarters during a 63-43 victory over Paterson Eastside in Paterson. Bryce Stokes scored a game-high 18 points for Paterson Eastside (0-1) as it was able to stay within range early. Don Bosco (1-0) opened up an 11-point lead heading into the break.
Toms River South over Lakewood - Girls basketball recap
Kaliana Kearney scored a game-high 11 points to lead Toms River South to a season-opening victory at home over Lakewood, 58-4. Cara Cribbin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals while Emma Wagner added eight points and five steals for Toms River South, which held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Mainland over Ocean City - Girls basketball recap
Ava Mazur made three 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 17 points to lead Mainland to a season-opening victory at home over Ocean City, 51-35. Ava Sheeran and Bella Mazur finished with eight points apiece while Sydney Stokes and Jane Meade chipped in six apiece for Mainland, which held a 23-12 lead at halftime.
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Their star teammate was slain in the offseason. But they played on for the first time in his memory.
The seconds ticked down to the opening tipoff of the boys basketball season Thursday night. But before the ball could be flung in the air for the first time, the East Orange Campus High Jaguars huddled in the far corner of their home gymnasium. Dressed head to toe in snazzy...
NJIC Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be a solid season for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. Several teams made runs in the playoffs, including one that went to a sectional final in Rutherford, which also went on to repeat as the NJIC champions defeating a team that impressed a lot of teams in the conference in Wood-Ridge.
Bergen Catholic is the NJ.com Football Team of the Year, 2022
Sydir Mitchell rounded up his teammates after Bergen Catholic’s regular-season loss to Don Bosco Prep and told them they would see the Ironmen again. The senior Texas defensive line commit was right, and the Crusaders beat their archrival for the second-straight year in the Non-Public A title, this time in a 45-0 beatdown.
St. Rose over Red Bank Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge dropped a team-high 22 points and St. Rose used a strong finish to edge Red Bank Catholic 42-40 in Belmar. St. Rose trailed by a point entering the final quarter but outscored the visitors 15-12 in the period to win the season opener for both teams. Matthew Hodge...
Southern over Lacey - Boys basketball recap
Tom Menegus posted a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 12 points to lift Southern to a 48-40 win over Lacey in Manahawkin. The hosts trailed by three at the break but took control with a 17-5 run in the third quarter and went on to win the season opener for both teams.
