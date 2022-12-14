In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be a solid season for the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. Several teams made runs in the playoffs, including one that went to a sectional final in Rutherford, which also went on to repeat as the NJIC champions defeating a team that impressed a lot of teams in the conference in Wood-Ridge.

