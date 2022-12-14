Read full article on original website
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital.
Tractor-Trailer Flips On I-295 Ramp
There's an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 295, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on the I-295 southbound ramp to Exit 45 in Westampton, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The ramp was closed to Exit 45A, 511nj.org reported. CHECK BACK FOR...
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
Collegeville Pedestrian Dies After Crash, Officials Say
The Collegeville man hit by a car while crossing the street this week has died, officials say. Max Moliken, 21, was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Honda Driver, 52, Ejected, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 52-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, NJ Advance Media reports. The man from Marlton was driving a Honda Accord west on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when he tried to turn left, the outlet said, quoting Monroe Township Police.
Driver who drove away from North Bergen fatal crash says he didn’t see victim in middle of crosswalk
The driver of a tractor trailer who crushed a 76-year-old woman crossing Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen and then drove 22 blocks before stopping may not face charges in the gruesome crash. J.J. Cortes Garcia, 37, of Texas, told police he “never saw the pedestrian or knew he struck her...
Vehicle 'Impaled' By Guardrail In Northampton County Crash: Authorities (PHOTOS)
A vehicle was “impaled” by a guardrail Thursday morning after it slid off Route 22 in Northampton County due to the icy road conditions, authorities said. (Scroll for photos). The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash with the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company on Route 22...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore
A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
Bicyclist Struck, Killed On Jersey Shore
A female bicyclist was struck and killed in Ocean Township, authorities said. On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ocean Township police were dispatched to Roller Road and Deal Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. Police found that a bicyclist had been struck...
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
wrnjradio.com
Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker injured after being struck by tree on I-78 in Warren County
ALPHA BOROUGH, NJ (Warren County) – A Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission maintenance worker was injured after being struck by a tree in Warren County Wednesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. NJ state troopers responded at 8:19 a.m. to Interstate 78 in the...
Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden. On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Driver Emerges Unscathed After Jeep Rolls, Hits Tree, Bursts Into Flames On Route 208: Police
A driver climbed out of his Jeep after it rolled, slammed into a tree and caught fire on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes early Wednesday, authorities said. The 6:48 a.m. collision was the most serious of several morning rush-hour crashes along the highway on Dec. 14 as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.
Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike
A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
Teen Left To Die In Roadway After Car Thief Flips Vehicle In Philadelphia: Police
A teenager is dead and a suspect is on the run after a stolen car crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in north Philadelphia, police tell Daily Voice. A 2021 Kia was headed north near the intersection with Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight on Monday, Dec. 12 when the driver ran a red light and rear-ended a Honda, the department said.
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton
The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said. The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address,...
