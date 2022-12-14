ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Deputy who shot woman as she ran toward an Ocala hospital carrying a gun won't be charged

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHDHb_0jiRTeFe00

The State Attorney's Office has decided not to file any criminal charges against the Marion County Sheriff's deputy who shot and injured an armed woman who was running toward a hospital earlier this year.

A memorandum detailing the reasoning for the decision was written by State Attorney William Gladson. He made reference to Florida law authorizing law enforcement officials to use "any force which he or she reasonably believes necessary to defend him or herself or another from bodily harm while making an arrest."

Gladson pointed to another statute that states an individual can use "deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself, herself or another."

"It is without question that the use of deadly force by these deputies was reasonable, and therefore lawful, under these circumstances," Gladson wrote.

Court news:Life in prison for man convicted for shooting at deputy; defense wants new trial

Woman's reaction to the news

Yailisse Isabel Canizares, the woman shot by Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Knipe the morning of Jan. 25, told a Star-Banner reporter she's disappointed with prosecutors' decision.

"I don't agree. It hurts me," Canizares said.

Canizares, 23, of Ocala, said she's currently working as a waitress and has a difficult time with her back.

"My back hurts everyday. I have chronic back pain, and I can't sit up straight," she said.

Here is what happened on the day in question

In the report, Gladson said Canizares was stopped for speeding and she fled. The state attorney said deputies pursued Canizares. During the chase, she stopped briefly and told deputies she was "heading to the hospital."

The report mentions that Canizares was on the phone with a dispatcher and wanted "deputies to stop following her."

During an earlier interview with a Star-Banner reporter, Canizares said she had a panic attack and needed help. She felt going to the hospital was her best solution.

Gladson said deputies noticed that Canizares was armed with a handgun, and it was pointed at her head. Deputies "pleaded with her to put down the gun and surrender," and offered "to take her to the hospital if she would just put down the gun," he wrote.

Canizares continued driving, ignoring deputies' commands. The state attorney said a dispatcher was told to contact AdventHealth Ocala Hospital to lock down the facility.

A shooting outside the hospital

The young woman was pursued by deputies and she eventually stopped at the AdventHealth Ocala emergency room entrance. Canizares was still armed when she got out of the vehicle.

She was told multiple times to stop running toward the hospital and to put down the firearm, but she did not comply. Canizares was then shot.

"With no deputy between Canizares and the hospital, one of the pursuing deputies, reasonably fearing for the safety of the civilians in the hospital, fired one round striking Canizares in the torso and causing her to fall to the ground," according to the report. Her gun was loaded, the report notes.

Canizares told a Star-Banner reporter she was shot in the back. She asked if Knipe could have used a Taser instead of a gun. She was hoping a lawyer would take her case and pursue legal action against the sheriff's office, but so far she has had no takers.

Knipe's lawyer, Jimmy Sparrow, declined comment on the State Attorney's Office decision.

Canizares said she spent two months in the hospital. During that time, she was in a coma for more than a week and underwent 10 surgeries.

Criminal charges still pending against Canizares

Canizares has been charged with flee or attempt to elude a police officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. At the time of her arrest, Canizares was out of jail on bail for charges of possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors said the four charges are still pending. Her lawyer is Assistant Public Defender Stacia Rae Arnold.

Canizares was in possession of the gun because of her job as a security guard. She has since lost that job due to her arrest.

Canizares said she's reluctant to finish her degree in business administration because if she's convicted, she'll have a felony record. Three of the four charges she faces are felonies. Canizares is also fearful that her 3-year-old child will be taken away from her.

Canizares said she's hurting "physically and mentally."

"I lost my dream job (business administration.) How much can I suffer?" she said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 15

Mary Dreeszen
2d ago

Kudos to the officer for doing what they did. In her state of mind who knows what would have happened if she got into that hospital with a loaded gun!

Reply(2)
5
Robert Nappi
2d ago

when your told by law enforcement to stop and out your firearm down , do it.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

DUI suspect doubts intoxication level claiming he’s ‘blown hundreds of times’

A Howey-in-the-Hills man told Leesburg police that he had “blown hundreds of times” and there was no way he would blow .07 or exceed the legal intoxication limit. Leesburg officers observed a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jesse L. Graham early Sunday morning in the turn lane in the 900 block of South 14th Street. Graham made several lane violations as the officers followed him before they initiated a traffic stop.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg

A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman wanted for stealing over $21,000 from Truist Bank branches in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who is suspected of conducting multiple fraudulent financial transactions at Truist Bank locations throughout Marion County. In late October, the female suspect (pictured below) allegedly used another person’s identification to conduct the fraudulent...
leesburg-news.com

Man hanging around dumpster arrested at Leesburg Square

A Fruitland Park man was arrested early Wednesday morning near a dumpster at the rear of the stores at Leesburg Square on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was performing a security check at the shopping center when he saw a man and a woman near a dumpster after all the stores had closed.
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two drive-by shootings yesterday; two juveniles arrested, one got away

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two drive-by shootings were reported yesterday in the Gainesville area, one in Holly Heights and one in the 1600 block of NE 1st Avenue. At about 2:45 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 600 block of SW 67th Terrace left a bullet hole in an apartment and damaged the windshield of an unoccupied U.S. Postal Service mail truck, but there were no injuries reported. No suspects have been identified or arrested, and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: Tavares police officer accidentally overdoses during traffic stop

TAVARES, Fla. — Department officials say a Tavares police officer accidentally overdosed Tuesday after being exposed to fentanyl during a routine traffic stop. Officer Courtney Bannick reported finding alleged narcotics on a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop. The individual was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, but shortly after, other officers on the scene realized Bannick needed immediate medical attention.
TAVARES, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy