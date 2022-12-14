ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: First look at Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera in 'Scream 6'

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFGEj_0jiRSm8P00

Calling all fans of Scream! Ghostface is back to terrorize Jenna Ortega , Melissa Barrera , Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Bro, and more in Scream 6. This time heading to New York City with more twists and turns during Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFDcA_0jiRSm8P00 Paramount Pictures

Following her incredible performance as Wednesday Addams , Jenna is back as Tara Carpenter in the sixth installment of Scream, reprising her role as the half-sister of Sara Carpenter, played by Melissa.

The highly anticipated film will be available on theatrical release on March 10th, 2023, and while fans are already speculating about the next plot twist in the story, a new teaser trailer is giving us a glimpse of the imminent danger the characters are about to experience in one of the most hectic cities in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGXD0_0jiRSm8P00 Paramount Pictures

Another long awaited return involves Hayden Panettiere’s character, with fans previously petitioning for Kirby Reed to make a comeback in the franchise, after surviving Scream 4.

New characters are about to enter Ghostface’s radar, played by Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and more. But who will be surviving? We still have to find out.

Courteney Cox is also making a comeback as Gale Weathers after appearing in the last Scream film, however Neve Campbell’s fan-favorite character, Sydney Prescott, will not be returning.

The actress previously opened up about the reasons behind her decision, admitting that she is grateful for all the fans, but she was not happy about the offer she was made.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she previously said. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

