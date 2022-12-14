ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
KHON2

4.0 earthquake off Maui probably related to Haleakalā

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said an earthquake occurred in the Alenuihaha Channel, southwest of Hana, Maui around 6:47 a.m. The preliminary information estimated the magnitude to be 4.0. The PTWC reports there is no tsunami threat. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake is probably a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a medical transport aircraft that went down in waters off Maui with three people onboard. “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based in Maui, went off radar while en route to pick up a patient in Waimea, Big Island,” the company said in a statement.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike

Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future. "It doesn't stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that's how we get ahead," Arianna Graham said. "Since prices have gone up so much and it cost more for everything, it's eating up all of our extra income."
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared

Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
mauinow.com

Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
doi.gov

Department of the Interior Releases Multiagency Strategy for Preventing Imminent Extinction of Hawaiʻi Forest Birds

HONOLULU — The Department of the Interior today announced a multiagency strategy that seeks to prevent imminent extinction of Hawaiian forest birds imperiled by mosquito-borne avian malaria. The strategy includes more than $14 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other appropriations to address avian malaria, which causes widespread mortality of endemic honeycreepers and other forest birds.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Include Medical Services In GET Exemption

Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
HAWAII STATE

