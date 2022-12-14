Read full article on original website
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
mauinow.com
Report: Maui home prices drop, but high interest rates deter buyers, developments
Maui home prices have dropped 13% since May, but higher interest rates have pushed out many potential buyers, according to a new report released today by University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. Falling home prices and surging interest rates will likely hinder new housing construction, while steeper lending rates...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stadium authority says they can pull off redevelopment plan. Not everyone agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now that Gov. Josh Green has OK’d the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and the 70 acres around it, Stadium Authority leaders are defending the project and their ability to control costs. Doubts about whether the project might spiral out of control or lead to hidden costs...
4.0 earthquake off Maui probably related to Haleakalā
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said an earthquake occurred in the Alenuihaha Channel, southwest of Hana, Maui around 6:47 a.m. The preliminary information estimated the magnitude to be 4.0. The PTWC reports there is no tsunami threat. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake is probably a crustal readjustment related to Haleakalā […]
mauinow.com
Maui residents vow to pursue legal action over massive Nāpili home
Nāpili residents said they will take legal action against the county after the Maui County Council failed to follow through on an investigation into approvals for a massive Nāpili home. “There is not a single citizen of our community that looks at this building every day and thinks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a medical transport aircraft that went down in waters off Maui with three people onboard. “Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our Hawaii Life Flight emergency fixed wing airplanes based in Maui, went off radar while en route to pick up a patient in Waimea, Big Island,” the company said in a statement.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson is no stranger to the Native Hawaiian community, but how familiar is he with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust? That’s the question on the minds of some Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.
KITV.com
Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike
Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future. "It doesn't stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that's how we get ahead," Arianna Graham said. "Since prices have gone up so much and it cost more for everything, it's eating up all of our extra income."
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
mauinow.com
Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared
Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival
Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
doi.gov
Department of the Interior Releases Multiagency Strategy for Preventing Imminent Extinction of Hawaiʻi Forest Birds
HONOLULU — The Department of the Interior today announced a multiagency strategy that seeks to prevent imminent extinction of Hawaiian forest birds imperiled by mosquito-borne avian malaria. The strategy includes more than $14 million in funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other appropriations to address avian malaria, which causes widespread mortality of endemic honeycreepers and other forest birds.
mauinow.com
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
Include Medical Services In GET Exemption
Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
