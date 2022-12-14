The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.

WAIALUA, HI ・ 21 HOURS AGO