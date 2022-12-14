ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamera Mowry: Tia is changing ‘for the better’ amid Cory Hardrict divorce

By Emily Selleck
 2 days ago

Tamera Mowry revealed her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is handling her divorce from Cory Hardrict with “grace.”

“You have your ups [and] you have your downs, but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better,” Tamera, 44, told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”

Tamera’s comments come two months after Tia announced that she and her husband, 43, were ending their 14-year marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned an Instagram post in October.

Tamera Mowry said her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is handling her divorce with “grace.”
tameramowrytwo/Instagram

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The actress, who shares kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, with Hardrict, added, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

Tia has continued to put on a united front with the “All American: Homecoming” actor throughout their divorce proceedings, even sharing that they still speak all the time.

“I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day. He is family, and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever,” she told Us Weekly in November.

Tamera has supported Tia throughout the split.
tameramowrytwo/Instagram

The “Sister, Sister” alum also revealed that the “whole family” will be together for the holidays .

“Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” she told TMZ last week. “So, we will always be family.”

Tia and Hardrict met while studying at Los Angeles’ Pepperdine University and tied the knot in 2008.

