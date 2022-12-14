ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Cancels ‘Warrior Nun,’ And Even Snooki Is Upset

By Raven Brunner
 2 days ago
Warrior Nun has been canceled by Netflix after two seasons, leaving many fans upset – including Jersey Shore star Snooki.

The fantasy series released its latest season on Nov. 10 to high acclaim, with Decider critic Joel Keller writing, “Warrior Nun has more than enough appealing factors to keep us watching, especially a lead performance by [Alba] Baptista that shows us that Ava will be a bit of a Buffy-esque warrior.”

The news of the show’s cancelation was first reported by Deadline, who also stated that the show only spent three weeks in the streamer’s Weekly Top 10 list and peaked at #5. The outlet suspects that the show’s “small yet passionate fan base” wasn’t enough to carry the show for future seasons.

However, the fan base is striking back with angry tweets to Netflix and a “Renew Warrior Nun For Season 3” petition.

“I can’t understand @netflix anymore. How do you cancel #WarriorNun? I just can’t comprehend why,” tweeted one fan.

Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “Netflix canceling #WarriorNun shows that it was never about quality. Instead, your money goes to funding & marketing trash like Love is Blind. Don’t participate in your own oppression by supporting business models that don’t serve you.”

Even reality star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi weighed in on the issue. As a known fan of the series, one Twitter user joked, “Someone’s gotta tell @snooki that @netflix didn’t renew.”

She responded, “HOW. They can’t just live [sic] us hanging like that. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU @nettlix [sic]? Justife [sic] for #warriornun.”

The show’s star, Alba Baptista, commented on the cancelation of the series. She tweeted, “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had.”

Warrior Nun showrunner Simon Barry also tweeted his appreciation for all who made his show possible. “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this,” he wrote.

The aforementioned petition on Change.org was launched before the cancellation was announced; however it received a boost in supporters following the devastating news. At the time of reporting, the petition has garnered 25,613 signatures, which led to the website to add the supportive message, “at 35,000 signatures, this petition becomes one of the top signed on Change.org!”

The creator of the petition, Sarah Manning, writes, “Warrior Nun is truly a rare show. It flawlessly blends an interesting plot, punchy action sequences, detailed world building, complex characters, commentary on the blurred line between science and religion together to create an incredible fantasy show.”

They go on to cite other “sapphic content” that streamers have canceled recently, including The Wilds and First Kill, to encourage Netflix to invest in representing the community.

Warrior Nun was inspired by the graphic novels with the same name and stars Baptista alongside Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Tristán Ulloa and Thekla Reuten. The series follows Ava Silva as she discovers that she has supernatural powers and must join a group of warrior nuns.

The first two seasons of Warrior Nun is streaming on Netflix.

Decider.com

Decider.com

