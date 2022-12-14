Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Channel
San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
Nationwide Report
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On Interstate 805 (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 805 just before 3:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were people trapped in their cars after the crash damaged their vehicles.
Chula Vista, National City officials host joint homeless outreach event
Cities of Chula Vista & National City host joint homeless outreach event. The one-stop shop event happened Wednesday at Rabbit Park in National City.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
San Diego restaurant 2nd most reviewed in 2022: Yelp
One of San Diego's very own has earned bragging rights in 2022 after ranking #2 in most reviewed restaurants in the country, according to Yelp.
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Nationwide Report
56-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Wednesday in San Diego. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
Fire burns Oceanside home, family members escape unharmed
A non-injury house fire Friday in Oceanside displaced six people, one cat, destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage.
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Early-Morning House Fire in Oceanside Displaces Six, Causes $700,000 Damage
A house fire Friday in Oceanside displaced six people, one cat, destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage. Units responded to a two-story, single-family home at 401 Lupine Way just before 2 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The fast-moving fire started in the garage and...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
Family displaced, cat rescued after fire burns through Oceanside home
A fire broke out inside a North County home Friday, displacing six residents and prompting the rescue of a cat, the Oceanside Fire Department said.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Homeless Shelter Is Opening Its Doors to More
La Posada de Guadalupe, a Carlsbad homeless shelter operated by Catholic Charities, is expanding its historically men-only shelter to include women and children. The shelter opened in 1992 as housing for farmworkers. In 2013, it became a permanent shelter with 50 beds for farmworkers and 50 beds for adult homeless men, and it has stayed that way ever since.
Two People Trapped in Vehicles Extricated on I-805, Hospitalized
Two people were trapped in cars and needed rescuing Thursday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805. The San Diego Fire Department responded to the 805 southbound just before 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle rescue call, according to the department. Firefighters were able to rescue two people...
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
New eviction case filings hit five-year high while cities explore stronger tenant protections
Preliminary court filings for eviction cases reached a five-year high in October with nearly 1,150 new court case filings during the month, jumping up nearly 30 percent from September, according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say that the increase in new filings — which are...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
kusi.com
Local California dog wins AKC Humane Fund Award
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lotus, a Shepherd Dog from Fallbrook, California, has been selected as one of the winners of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the category of Service Dog. Lotus is a very proud pup. The pup and their handler, Asia Duhamel, joined KUSI’s...
Comments / 0