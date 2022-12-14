ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Channel

San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Homeless Shelter Is Opening Its Doors to More

La Posada de Guadalupe, a Carlsbad homeless shelter operated by Catholic Charities, is expanding its historically men-only shelter to include women and children. The shelter opened in 1992 as housing for farmworkers. In 2013, it became a permanent shelter with 50 beds for farmworkers and 50 beds for adult homeless men, and it has stayed that way ever since.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Local California dog wins AKC Humane Fund Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lotus, a Shepherd Dog from Fallbrook, California, has been selected as one of the winners of the AKC Humane Fund Awards for Canine Excellence in the category of Service Dog. Lotus is a very proud pup. The pup and their handler, Asia Duhamel, joined KUSI’s...
FALLBROOK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy