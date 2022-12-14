ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games

Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’

For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L

Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

BREAKING: Iowa lands Michigan tight end transfer Erick All

News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
ccahsnews.com

How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa

Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
MASON CITY, IA
KWQC

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Miller-Meeks registers to vote at state senator's home in LeClaire

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who last month won re-election to Congress representing Iowa's 1st District, is registered to vote at a state senator's home in Scott County. According to records from the auditor's office, Miller-Meeks registered to vote at the same single-family Great River Road home in LeClaire as state Sen. Chris Cournoyer.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA

