Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games
Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
The Iowa football team will head to Nashville for New Years Eve. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will take on the 7-5 Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 31. Iowa and Kentucky will meet for the second consecutive bowl game. Iowa lost to...
Iowa Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA ‘Blew It’
For many casual sports fans, college athletics has suddenly turned into the wild, wild west. The transfer portal. NIL money. Rosters turning over season after season. It has turned off many, who once thought of college athletics as the last true bastion of amateurism. Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery isn't fond of the new landscape in college sports, and he knows exactly who to blame.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Fran McCaffery Says The NCAA Blew It On N-I-L
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says the NCAA blew it when it came to regulating Name, Image and Likeness. What started as a way for players to make some money has turned into a recruiting inducement and many players across the country are reportedly upset that promises are not being kept.
BREAKING: Iowa lands Michigan tight end transfer Erick All
News: Iowa has its second commit in the transfer portal of the offseason. On Wednesday, Michigan tight end transfer Erick All announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. All took an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend and the Hawkeyes were able to get him in the fold. Per the Cincinatti Enquirer, All was also considering Washington and Notre Dame. All will join fellow Michigan transfer Cade McNamara (quarterback) as part of Iowa's transfer class.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
KCRG.com
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
Hawkeyes Healing During Finals Break
Iowa Basketball Returns to Action Saturday at Home
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Thursday's press conference
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the midst of finals week, but they are also preparing to host Southeast Missouri State inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday night. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss the week, what he wants to see moving forward, NIL and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
KWQC
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
KCRG.com
Former Univ. of Iowa president Willard “Sandy” Boyd dies at age 95
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who served the University of Iowa for more than 65 years, died on Tuesday. He was 95 years old. Boyd served as the 15th president of the University of Iowa from 1969 to 1981. During Boyd’s 12-year presidency the University...
KWQC
21-year-old named Davenport West’s new softball coach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At just 21 years old, Erica Ralfs is the new head coach of the Davenport West softball team. “I learned so much from the West program, and I’m really looking forward to giving back to that,” Ralfs said. Ralfs is currently a senior on...
iowapublicradio.org
Experts are urging Iowans to take more precautions amid severe respiratory virus season
Respiratory virus season has started early, and experts say it's looking severe. Hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines are reporting high levels of kids in particular in their emergency rooms. Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines reported seeing about double the patient volume that it normally sees at this...
Sioux City Journal
Miller-Meeks registers to vote at state senator's home in LeClaire
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who last month won re-election to Congress representing Iowa's 1st District, is registered to vote at a state senator's home in Scott County. According to records from the auditor's office, Miller-Meeks registered to vote at the same single-family Great River Road home in LeClaire as state Sen. Chris Cournoyer.
KCRG.com
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More restaurants are expected to close their doors in the months ahead. It comes as a number of local restaurants have shut down over the last several weeks. The closures are happening at seemingly popular restaurants. Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids closed it’s doors last month....
University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings
(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
