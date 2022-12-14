ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deal | Asus TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT TOP Edition 29% down on Amazon and 50% in Micro Center stores

By Codrut Nistor
 4 days ago
OnePlus first-gen mechanical keyboard production teased during global anniversary celebration

Accessory Desktop Convertible / 2-in-1 Laptop Gaming Software Windows Linux / Unix. OnePlus' ongoing global 9th anniversary event of today (December 17, 2022) has served in part to unleash its ambitions to get into markets far beyond its traditionally Android-based origins with its new "Featuring X" range. These, apparently, include the PC sector - in terms of peripherals, at least.
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding

JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
MSI Optix MAG274QRX Gaming Monitor Review: QHD 240 Hz goodness with excellent display characteristics for US$500

While 4K monitors are fast becoming the preferred choice for desktops and also as secondary screens for laptops, the market for FHD and QHD monitors hasn't really waned. Compared to many months ago, features such as wide color gamut coverage, HDR support, high refresh rates, and low response times are now becoming commonplace in QHD monitors at lower price points.
Sony Xperia 5 IV drops to lowest price ever

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a smartphone with character. Sony has opted to give the device a 21:9 aspect ratio and features that are hard to find nowadays, such as a microSD slot, a notification LED and an audio jack. During our review, the Xperia 5 IV delivered some...
Leaked PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs suggest RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB

Ever since Nvidia scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB, speculation has been high that the company will bring the GPU back as the RTX 4070 Ti. Earlier this month, we saw an ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti appear on Italian retailer Drako.it with a January 5 release date. Thanks to VideoCardz, it now appears that Nvidia will almost certainly launch the ill-fated RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti.
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online

All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer

Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
Realme GT Neo 5 takes on a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra look in new renders

The Realme GT Neo 3 was unique in that it debuted as SKUs that varied by charging speed as well as RAM and internal storage, the higher-end of which introduced the OEM's fastest wired standard to date. Despite this, the smartphone launched in a chassis that, with its Cyclops-like rear camera hump, stood out in a potentially polarizing manner in 2022.
ViewSonic LS610WH and LS610HDH LED projectors arrive with 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness

The ViewSonic LS610 Series LED Projector has been unveiled. Two new projectors are included in the range, the LS610WH and the LS610HDH, designed for use in the meeting room, classroom or commercial spaces. The LED light source in both devices has a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness.
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC

5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
ThinkPhone by Motorola: ThinkPad spin-off smartphone leaks again in several marketing images

The ThinkPhone has leaked online again, approximately two months after Evan Blass first revealed details about the forthcoming smartphone. While Blass has not taken credit for these latest leaks, it appears that he has had a hand in them. Seemingly, the information has been pulled from an early ThinkPhone listing, with TheTechOutlook reporting several specifications as well as numerous marketing images.
ASUS VivoWatch 5 Aero debuts in Taiwan with changed design ahead of global release

ASUS has taken its first step to offering to VivoWatch 5 Aero globally. Unveiled in September at IFA 2022, the VivoWatch 5 Aero combines a small display with a sensor array placed beneath it. According to ASUS, the VivoWatch 5 Aero is the world's first fitness tracker to offer this functionality, with ECG and PPG sensors contained within a small ring for taking measurements from a fingertip.
KOSPET TANK M2 smartwatch has up to 60 days battery life and Bluetooth calling

The KOSPET TANK M2 smartwatch is now on pre-sale via AliExpress. You can connect the TANK M2 to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications and music playback. Health features of the device are listed as blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring. However, the accuracy of these tools is not clear; for example, it is unlikely that the sensors have FDA approval.
Jaw-droppingly priced RTX 4080 is selling like hot cakes on Newegg

Nvidia announced the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 on September 20. While both cards have been commended for their stellar performance increases over RTX 30 Ampere GPUs, many have bemoaned Nvidia’s lackluster pricing, especially for the RTX 4080. But it appears RTX 4080’s sky-high price tag hasn’t dissuaded customers from buying the board as the card has become the best-selling GPU on Newegg.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – Why it's not coming to Europe

5G Android Foldable Touchscreen Smartphone Review Snippet. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 represents the second generation of this foldable smartphone. It is based on a large, internal 8.02 inch OLED display which uses LTPO 2.0 to adapt the frame rate to between 1 and 120 Hz. When folded, the user has access to a smaller, 6.56 inch AMOLED display which can also operate at up to 120 Hz. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and, depending on the variant, has either 256, 512, or 1024 GB of internal storage.

