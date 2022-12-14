Read full article on original website
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal
The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
Early Michigan Football vs TCU roundtable preview
There are a little (two days) over two weeks left until Michigan football’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU in Glendale, Arizona. Although we will take a deeper dive into the Fiesta Bowl matchup closer to the day of the game, the GBMWolverine staff offers their early thoughts on the matchup and other bowl-oriented topics.
247Sports
TCU lands top JUCO CB Channing Canada
Fresh off a successful recruiting weekend where TCU hosted several top targets, the first commitment has come down as Trinity Valley C.C. cornerback Channing Canada committed to the Frogs. Canada released the news via his Twitter moments ago with a picture edit saying he was committed. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
3 best Detroit Lions prop bets for Week 15 at New York Jets
Heading into Sunday’s Week 15 NFL action, here are three Detroit Lions prop bets to try to cash in with. Before digging into Week 15’s Detroit Lions prop bets, let’s see how Week 14’s prop bets did. RB D’Andre Swift, 2-plus total touchdowns (+410, FanDuel): Zero...
HometownLife.com
Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University
A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
OBJ making Cowboys fans sweat with another cryptic tweet is tremendous theatre
OBJ posted a cryptic tweet quoting song lyrics, making Cowboys fans wonder if something has gone wrong with negotiations to land the free agent WR. Is Odell Beckham Jr. going to play for the Dallas Cowboys or not?. That’s the question that still doesn’t have a very clear answer even...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022
Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit casinos continued to see revenues decline in November
Detroit’s casinos brought in just under $102 million in revenue last month, slightly down from October, continuing a five-month decline. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. That’s according to figures released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board....
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Demolition begins of Continental Motors ruins in Detroit
Demolition has begun on remnants of an industrial ruin on Detroit's east side, which may be the future site of a self-storage facility. Crews and equipment from Adamo Demolition Co. this week have been tearing down portions of the 110-year-old Continental Motors Co. plant at 1610 Algonquin St. ...
