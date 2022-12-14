ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Early Michigan Football vs TCU roundtable preview

There are a little (two days) over two weeks left until Michigan football’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU in Glendale, Arizona. Although we will take a deeper dive into the Fiesta Bowl matchup closer to the day of the game, the GBMWolverine staff offers their early thoughts on the matchup and other bowl-oriented topics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

TCU lands top JUCO CB Channing Canada

Fresh off a successful recruiting weekend where TCU hosted several top targets, the first commitment has come down as Trinity Valley C.C. cornerback Channing Canada committed to the Frogs. Canada released the news via his Twitter moments ago with a picture edit saying he was committed. The 6-foot, 185-pounder is...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 13, 2022

Clinton 66, Columbia Central 49: Derek Sanders scored 24 points to lead CCHS. Grass Lake 65, Whitmore Lake 53: Bryant Cook scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Grass Lake. Kahner Tripp added 13 points for the Warriors. Napoleon 76, Springport 27: Four players scored in double digits...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy