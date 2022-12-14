ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Eater

Warm Up With Hot Chocolate at These 6 Atlanta Spots

Welcome to Ask Eater Atlanta, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors to the site answer questions from readers. Have a question? Send it to atlanta@eater.com for consideration in a future installment of the Ask Eater guide. “What are the best spots in Atlanta to get...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

OPINION — Sneaking in 5-story apartment complex across from McIntosh High School

OPINION — How the Peachtree City Planning Director and Planning Commission were out-maneuvered by a former city attorney — An hour into the December 12 Peachtree City Planning Commission meeting we began the final agenda item: PW12-22-02 – Discussion about senior housing in Peachtree City and potential senior housing project at intersection of Walt Banks Road and Lexington Circle.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Walmart reopening for holidays after arson

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City Walmart that was severely damaged by arson will reopen just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. The fire happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, December 17 to Friday, December 23

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 17, to Friday, December 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb to distribute thousands of boxes of food

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food on Dec. 17 at eight churches around DeKalb. A news release states that residents who attend will receive a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters; one 20-pound box of fruits, vegetables, and a dozen eggs; cookies; fruit juice boxes; cereal; and candy canes, while supplies last.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Families and businesses expected to move for I-285/I-20 West revamp

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easing traffic congestion for thousands in metro Atlanta is coming at a cost. Families who have lived in their homes for years are now being asked to find a new place. The Georgia Department of Transportation needs more space for the busy I-285/I-20 West...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Adele’s Closes Its Atlanta Location After Just Nine Months on Edgewood Avenue

The Atlanta location of Adele’s on Edgewood Avenue closed last weekend after just nine months in the Old Fourth Ward, a representative for Red Pebbles Hospitality confirms. The group opened a location of its popular Nashville restaurant beside Biggerstaff Brewing Co. and Staplehouse in March, taking over a renovated 1930s-era garage space on Edgewood Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA

