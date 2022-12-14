Bulk Express Transport Announces Acquisition by Alterna Equity Partners

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--

The Bulk Express family of companies, comprised of Bulk Express Transport, Soil Tech Distributors, M3 Transport and Inter City Disposal (“Bulk” or the “Company”), is excited to announce that it has partnered with Alterna Equity Partners (“AEP”) of Fort Lauderdale to further the Company’s growth and expansion. The Company, headquartered in Miami, is a leading professional transportation and logistics services company providing long-haul transportation, collection, and loading of waste and other materials. Several key members of Bulk’s management team will continue to operate the business, while also partnering with established industry veterans, Steve Worster and Vince Cornell.

For over 30 years, the Company has established a successful track record of providing the highest level of service and reliability to its customers throughout the state of Florida. The Company’s core service offering includes long-haul transportation services for municipal solid waste, recyclables, aggregates, construction & demolition debris, contaminated soils, ash, sludge and other specialty materials, as well as waste transfer station management, loading and unloading, and on-site landfill services. Bulk’s largest line of business is servicing major waste transfer stations by transporting various waste streams to landfills, waste-to-energy plants and recycling facilities, in addition to providing loading and unloading services. Customers include integrated waste services companies, environmental services companies, recyclers, manufacturing companies and municipalities. Bulk is Florida’s largest provider of long-distance waste hauling and operates a significant fleet comprised of tractors and trailers, dump trucks, tipper trailers, loaders, excavators, pneumatic tankers and roll-off trucks. Today, the Company serves its customers across its four operational hubs in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Brooksville, FL.

According to Ramon Mijares, Bulk’s founder, “Our new partnership with AEP and Mr. Worster will allow us to complete critical business improvement initiatives, including implementing transportation management systems and continuing to expand our fleet and operational footprint. These initiatives will allow the Company to accelerate growth while enhancing service delivery to our customers. I look forward to the successful partnership with AEP and continuing to build upon the best-in-class service offering we have established over the past 30 years.”

As part of the transition, Mr. Mijares will become a full-time advisor to incoming CEO, Steve Worster. Mr. Worster formally led Custom Ecology as its CEO, where he worked directly with Mr. Cornell. Beyond key technology and fleet initiatives, Mr. Worster plans to focus on implementing new green initiatives as well. He stated, “This new partnership opportunity with AEP will allow the Company to lead our market in making advancements toward reducing landfill input while also reducing carbon emissions. This segment of the market is in need of enhanced efforts to modernize and promote environmental sustainability in order to keep pace with the expectations of our customers and investors. AEP is committed to partnering with us in this effort.” Furthermore, Mr. Cornell has a long career in the trucking, transportation and logistics industries, and will be advised by Company co-founder Bernardo Mijares in the transition.

Other changes include the promotion of Jack Montero to President of the Company, based in its Tampa location. Mr. Montero stated, “I am excited about the opportunities presented by the new partnership and firmly believe that we are well-positioned for significant continued growth as the Company seeks new markets and opportunities.” Like Messrs. Mijares and Worster, Mr. Montero will remain an investor in the Company in addition to being a key member of the senior leadership team. Mr. Montero’s role will be expanded to focus on key strategic initiatives such as M&A opportunities and will report directly to Mr. Worster. Furthermore, the Company’s finance and accounting team will continue to be led by the current CFO, Jose Garcia.

Founded in 1992, Bulk Express Transport is a leading professional transportation and logistics company providing long-haul transportation, collection, and loading of waste and other materials across the state of Florida. The Company’s core service offering includes long-haul transportation services for municipal solid waste, recyclables, aggregates, construction & demolition debris, contaminated soils, ash, sludge and other specialty materials, as well as waste transfer station management, loading and unloading, and on-site landfill services. Bulk’s largest line of business is servicing major waste transfer stations by transporting various waste streams to landfills, waste-to-energy plants and recycling facilities, in addition to providing loading and unloading services. Customers include integrated waste services companies, environmental services companies, recyclers, manufacturing companies and municipalities. The Company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with operational hubs in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Brooksville. The Bulk Express family of companies is comprised of Bulk Express Transport, Soil Tech Distributors, M3 Transport and Inter City Disposal. For additional information, please visit www.bulkexpress.com.

Alterna Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Florida focused on making control and non-control investments in lower middle market U.S. companies. We seek stable, established companies and back strong management teams that are poised for growth. Our differentiated strategy is centered on the long-standing focus on founder- or family-owned mid-size businesses and a deep understanding and appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities such businesses present. To learn more, please visit www.alternaequitypartners.com.

