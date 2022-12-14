ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their “lowest of lows” contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were doing their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that television play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not be returning to the broadcast booth in 2023. The decision was made as a “mutual decision” between the Cardinals organization and the regional broadcaster that airs Cardinals games, Bally Sports Midwest., according to Barrett Sports Media.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release first injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 by the final score of 16-14. The win was made possible my multiple members of the team, including quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. Huntley started the contest for the injured Lamar Jackson, but the third-year signal caller suffered a concussion late in the contest, prompting Brown to finish the game under center.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Doubts Kyler Murray's NFL Future: 'He's Not Getting Better'

Colin Cowherd: “I get it, everybody just wants to blow it up [the Cardinals]. In the NFL that’s always the answer, ‘FIRE KLIFF KINGSBURY.’ But I went back— since February 28th: Kyler Murray’s agent says he won’t play without a new contract, DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six games of the season, Kyler Murray gets a massive deal, there’s a homework clause removed from his contract, Marquise Brown fractures his foot, Kyler Murray gets hurt and misses two games, Zach Ertz tears his ACL, then Kyler Murray gets carted off… Who could win with that?? I don’t think Kingsbury is Sean Payton or Andy Reid either, but Kyler Murray’s trajectory – and I was a huge supporter, I said he throws the prettiest ball in the league – but things have changed with new information. His trajectory has gone from ‘dynamic, ascending, and electric’ to ‘he gets hurt a lot, he doesn’t love watching film, he’s small and doesn’t like to get hit, he’s sort of aloof, and he’s not getting better.' You can blame Kingsbury, but Kliff recruited him out of high school, and went to the franchise and said ‘DRAFT HIM, MOVE OFF JOSH ROSEN.’ He has been his biggest supporter. You can knock Kingsbury to the street but you’re not getting Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, or Lincoln Riley for this job. Kyler Murray’s current trajectory is not a great gig. This organization gave Kyler Murray $230 million and that contract hasn’t started yet. He increasingly does not want to get hit and he is small. I had a former player tell me Russell Wilson ‘doesn’t mind’ getting hit, Kyler ‘doesn’t like it at all.’ This is not a great job at all now. If Sean Payton had to choose between Justin Herbert or Kyler Murray, I can tell you right now who he’ll choose.” (Full Segment Above)
ARIZONA STATE

