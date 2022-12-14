ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

WPBF News 25

Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run

Hit-and-run Aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death. Four counts of reckless driving damaging person or property. The driver of the motorcycle and victim was identified as 40-year-old Nicholas Baccari of Palm Beach Gardens. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Various posts on social media allege that the...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Disgruntled Florida Balloon Fest ticket buyer files complaint with state Attorney General after cancellations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jillian Meisinger was looking forward to doing something cheerful and different over the holidays. So she, her friend and her friend's children purchased $50 VIP tickets for thePalm Beach Balloon Festival originally scheduled for Dec. 1-4. But the festival was canceled due to the weather. Meisinger said she was emailed by the Balloon Glow Tour that she could attend the next weekend — the make-up date. But first, she'd have to buy a new ticket. And it would be marked down by 20%.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County organization helping families with stress this holiday season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The holidays are filled with festivities and traditions, but those celebrations can also be stressful and overwhelming for both adults and children. The Children’s Healing Institute is an organization in Palm Beach County that focuses on strengthening families dealing with crises. The organization's...
WPBF News 25

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WPBF News 25

21 migrants from Haiti detained on Peanut Island

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two dozen people were turned over to Border Patrol Wednesday after they were seen on Peanut Island. It happened at about 2 p.m. after a park ranger saw a large group of people grouped together. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25

Severe storm risk across Treasure Coast

Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are under slight and marginal risks for severe storms Thursday. It is warm and humid Thursday — with the chance to be near-record highs. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The system...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

