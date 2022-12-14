It’s the holiday season, how about winning a set of Yoshimura Chilao pedals an ENDH stem and an OGIO backpack from the guys at Yoshimura Cycling? The Chilao pedal has taken the world by storm with its traction and durability and unique concavity and of course it USA made precision. Also in this prize pack is the all-new ENDH stem and its feature that lowers the stack height without lowering your handlebars and the ability to use it on a direct mount top clamp is on point! Top that off with the absolute best backpack OGIO makes with the iconic Yoshimura logo and you are going to be stylin’ in the new year! USA made goodness all from our friends at Yoshimura Cycling.

9 HOURS AGO