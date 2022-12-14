Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration announces new greenhouse gas standards for federal buildings
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration announced Wednesday new greenhouse gas goals and standards for federal buildings. The White House said it plans “to cut energy use and electrify equipment and appliances in 30 percent of the building space owned by the Federal government by 2030.” The Department of Energy simultaneously released a new Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for public comment on a coming rule: “Clean Energy for...
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
Biden administration to appeal ruling striking Title 42, pledges new regulation from CDC
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it plans to appeal a court ruling striking down the Title 42 policy limiting asylum, forecasting that public health authorities plan to write a new regulation to replace it. The coming appeal puts the Department of Homeland Security at the center of conflicting court cases on Title 42, which […]
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden administration's immigrant deportation policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the Biden administration's deportation policy with tough questions coming from all six conservative justices.
Supreme Court grapples with theory that would upend federal election rules
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed a blockbuster redistricting case from North Carolina involving whether state legislatures have near exclusive power to set federal election rules with no review by state courts, a dispute that brought stern warnings of the disruptions such an idea could cause to elections nationwide and the unchecked power it could give to state lawmakers.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
Federal judge strikes down Montana vaccine choice law in health settings
A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
By Daniella Diaz, Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson, CNN The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law. The House vote was 258 to 169 with 39 Republicans joining the Democrats voting in The post House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden appeared first on KESQ.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday. Support from the speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week. The speaker’s support for the […]
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden
Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
Canada's Alberta province passes bill to ignore federal law
Canada's Alberta province passed a bill Thursday that allows its government to ignore federal laws it deems harmful -- pointing to, for example, measures to curb its oil industry's emissions. The so-called Sovereignty Act is the latest volley in a long-festering feud between Alberta and the national government, which in 2018 imposed a carbon tax and other climate measures to curb CO2 pollution.
SCOTUS Mulls Radical Restructure of U.S. Elections in Combative Oral Arguments, as Justices Invoke Alexander Hamilton, English Bill of Rights, and 3/5 Compromise
The Supreme Court heard three hours of oral arguments Wednesday in an important case about whether state courts have any power over federal elections. Moore v. Harper asks the justices to test the “independent state legislature theory” – the concept that under the Constitution, only state legislatures have the power to regulate federal elections, and that state courts may not interfere.
US News and World Report
In U.S. Supreme Court Elections Case, Politicians Could Win Either Way
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
Stimulus update: California residents getting tax refunds worth up to $1,050 next month
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights
America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on House Passage of Respect for Marriage Act
WASHINGTON (VR) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and extend federal protections for gay and interracial marriages: “We are glad to see the House of Representatives take the important step of passing the Respect for Marriage Act to guarantee that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized across the country. Following decisions by the Supreme Court to overturn established precedent in rulings such as Dobbs, it is crucial that we sign...
Comments / 0