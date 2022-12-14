Rishi Sunak has insisted regulation of the financial services sector remains “robust” despite the relaxation of banking safeguards introduced after the 2008 financial crisis.The Prime Minister sought to defend the post-Brexit overhaul of banking rules announced on Friday from criticism that they will introduce more risk and possible instability.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the so-called “Edinburgh reforms” of 30 changes will “turbocharge” growth, including by easing capital requirements for smaller lenders.The Edinburgh Reforms seize on our Brexit freedoms to deliver an agile and home-grown regulatory regime that works in the interest of British people and our businessesJeremy HuntBut Mr Hunt said...

7 DAYS AGO