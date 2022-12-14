Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Following Pain and Uncertainly in the Aftermath of the Michigan Loss, The Buckeyes “Can't Feel Sorry For Yourself Anymore” As They Refocus For the CFP
Tanner McCalister thought it was over. He wasn’t the only one. “Maybe a New Year’s Six bowl,” the Buckeye safety thought, but surely not a College Football Playoff berth. Not after a 22-point loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season, and in Columbus no less.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Preparing for CFB Playoff | Ohio State's NIL issues
Welcome to the weekend! For the third straight weekend, Ohio State fans will not watch their team play, which is a weird feeling after the regular season. But the Buckeyes will take the field again in a meaningful game when the Scarlet and Gray meet Georgia on New Year's Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State
The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in. In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway. The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers another top transfer portal offensive tackle, checks in on in-state 2024 edge rusher
Buckeyes take a second look at portal offensive linemen. In yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, one of the major topics of discussion was Ohio State’s interest in the transfer portal. Mainly for positions of need more than anything else, these players have to fit the culture the Buckeyes have established as well, and certainly the staff is all in on trying to bring them in. Offering an offensive tackle on Wednesday, the coaching staff once again extended an offer to another lineman that has his sights set on a new home.
What To Watch: Ohio State faces North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will try and take a bite out of The Big Apple on Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised nationally by CBS with a...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer transfer portal OT
The Ohio State football team has offered a scholarship to offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius. Let’s see if Ohio State can grab him. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have been extremely busy over this past month. Between recruiting for the 2023 class, preparing to play Georgia, and handling coaching staff changes, the Buckeyes have been at it nonstop.
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Ohio State's Tanner Holden working to make sure game-winning shot vs. Rutgers isn't his only as a Buckeye
Tanner Holden had a moment every basketball player dreams about last week against Rutgers. With time running down and the Buckeyes trailing by two points, Holden got the ball in front of the Scarlet and Gray bench and put up a last-second shot. The ball arced through the air before...
Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral
Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
thebestmix1055.com
Hausmann transferring to Michigan
— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
BM5: Henderson out ... who's in? | Dunn deal | Georgia vibes
Now we know: TreVeyon Henderson will not play in the Peach Bowl against defending national champ Georgia. The sophomore running back announced he's having surgery Friday on a foot injury suffered against Toledo on Sept. 17. So what does that mean for Ohio State? What does that mean for Henderson?...
Update: Georgia vs Ohio State Betting Line
As the College Football Playoff inches closer and closer, we take another look at the betting line between UGA and Ohio State
JUST IN: Justice Haynes Cancels Final In Homes, Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama running back commit Justice Haynes has reportedly cancelled his final in home visits with Ohio State and Georgia, signifying that he is committed to sign and play for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. Haynes, the Buford Georgia native and No.3 ranked running back in the class of ...
LGBTQ+ advocates react after Ohio’s transgender athlete ban fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ advocates kept a watchful eye as Ohio’s General Assembly failed to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports, part of a long legislative session lasting well into Thursday morning. “The fact that this just keeps becoming a topic of conversation at the statehouse feels so like, […]
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0