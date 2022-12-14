I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO