Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Nelson cancels meeting with RSR residents about land swap "deal"
After hastily calling a meeting to announce changes in a proposed land swap between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association Board and the Golf Group, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson abruptly cancelled it just hours before it was to take place. The meeting was scheduled for 5:30 pm on Tuesday, December...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board
When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
Developers look to ‘launch’ Volusia County into space program with new industrial park
EDGEWATER, Fla. — As the space program continues to grow along Florida’s Space Coast so does the demand for facilities to support launch efforts. A newly announced joint venture between Tampa-based Onicx Group and Aries Capital hopes to fill that need and bring the space program to Volusia County.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
ocala-news.com
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida
Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.
Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
Leesburg looks to save residents money with recycling changes
LEESBURG, Fla. — For years the city of Leesburg separating the trash from the recyclables has been the norm. Every week residents would put trash in one can and recyclables in another. Now with countries like China that once paid for recyclables no longer taking our leftovers, city leaders...
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again
Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
bungalower
New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village
Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
