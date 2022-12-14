ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

Tymber Creek Apartments denied by Planning Board

When the Tymber Creek Apartments project came before the Planning Board for review on Thursday, Dec. 8, board members were unanimous in their concern: The increase in density sought by the developer was too high. The board voted 5-0 to recommend a denial of the project. “I have a real...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board

A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19

Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
LADY LAKE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala business owner runs for state representative

Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Electric Utilities may have to increase rates again

Electric utilities around Florida are poised to ring in the new year with rate hikes, and indications are that the Ocala Electric Utility may have to join those utilities in increasing their customers’ monthly bills. While no new rate increase has been announced, rates rose steadily this year and,...
OCALA, FL
bungalower

New Ruth’s Chris now open in Winter Park Village

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (Facebook | Website) has reopened in Winter Park Village in a new space in the former Pier 1 Imports location at 480 N. Orlando Avenue [GMap]. The new restaurant now features two private dining rooms, the main dining room, a bar area, and a new patio area. The website, however, still says, ” Whether your evening includes a show at the Bob Carr, an event at the Amway Arena or a film at the nearby Regal Cinema or Enzian Theater, a handcrafted cocktail with a fantastic meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect way to make your night extra-special.”
WINTER PARK, FL

