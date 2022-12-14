Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Crypto 1 Acquisition to Liquidate 12 Months After $230M IPO
Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. plans to dissolve and liquidate by Dec. 19. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has been primarily focused on mergers with cryptocurrency and FinTech companies, according to a Friday (Dec. 9) press release. “The company anticipates that the company cannot consummate an initial business combination within...
Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO
Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
Former President Trump’s digital trading cards have sold out less than 24 hours after he first announced they were available. As of Friday morning, the site selling the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) says they are sold out, and links to purchase the digital cards are no longer available. OpenSea Data, which tracks the sales and markets…
Exclusive-India's Snapdeal to shelve $152 million IPO amid tech stocks rout
MUMBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal has decided to pull the plug on its $152 million IPO, the company told Reuters, making it the latest casualty of a meltdown in tech stocks that has soured investor sentiment.
Apple's rumored electric car may not be fully self-driving after all
Apple isn't done scaling back its plans for an electric car, apparently. Bloomberg sources say the EV, codenamed Project Titan, is no longer a fully self-driving machine. It will reportedly have a conventional wheel and pedals, and will 'only' drive itself on highways. The company has also pushed the launch back by a year to 2026, the tipsters claim.
Getaround stock crashes after carsharing company goes public in SPAC deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX contagion grips crypto markets
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy Monday, becoming the latest casualty of the financial contagion unleashed by the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
