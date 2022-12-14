Read full article on original website
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn Recalls Patsy Cline Stopping A Secret Meeting Concocted To Keep Her Off The Grand Ole Opry: “Inviting Patsy Was Their Mistake”
Talk about a true friend. It’s pretty well-known that Patsy Cline played an instrumental role in helping Loretta Lynn early in her career, as they met not long after Loretta first moved to Nashville and became fast friends. And actually, they were born just five months apart in 1932,...
Scotty McCreery Channels Elvis Presley in Wildly Impressive CMT Campfire Session Performance: WATCH
Country music star Scotty McCreery recently made an appearance at one of CMT’s Campfire Sessions. And while we love seeing our favorite stars feature in the series, the 29-year-old singer thrilled audiences, completely channeling Elvis Presley, during a cover of the King of Rock N’ Roll’s Christmas hit, “It’s Christmas Time Pretty Baby.”
WATCH: Scotty McCreery Performs ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ During ‘CMA Country Christmas’
Scotty McCreery totally nailed his cover of “Holly Jolly Christmas” during the 13th annual “CMA Country Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8, putting a country spin on the classic song. The number opened with lively fiddle and then McCreery launched into it with his distinct low tones.
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'
The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
Cody Johnson Hasn’t Even Had Time to Celebrate His Grammy Nomination Yet
Cody Johnson is concluding his already momentous year with a bang: Just days after bringing home two trophies at the 2022 CMA Awards, he earned his very first Grammy Awards nomination, in the Best Country Song category for his chart-topping hit, "'Til You Can't." "It's an incredible honor," the singer...
How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free
Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury
Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina
The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band’s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
