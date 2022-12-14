ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him

Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Scotty McCreery Caps Off a Banner Year with His New Baby Boy: 'Instant, Unconditional Love'

The country star and wife Gabi share a peek inside their 7-week-old son Avery's nursery as the singer settles into first-time fatherhood With the year winding down, Scotty McCreery is reflecting on the many blessings of the past 12 months — and looking forward to what's to come in 2023. After finding out he'd be a father, the country star and wife Gabi made their happy news public in June, a week after their fourth wedding anniversary. July brought word that his single "Damn Strait" had hit No....
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free

Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Country Singer-Songwriter Peter Cooper Suffers Head Injury

Peter Cooper's family are asking for thoughts and prayers after the veteran member of the country music community suffered a head injury that was initially thought to be life-threatening. How he sustained the injury is not currently known. But the family released a statement on Dec. 3, Saving Country Music reports. "He has experienced some minor improvements over the last 24 hours, but remains in critical condition," the statement reads. There is no word currently when and where Cooper was hurt either, but his family says he needs "time and space to heal." Fans and his country music peers are rallying to support the beloved historian.
Outsider.com

Grand Ole Opry Prepares for Christmas Series Performances From ‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina

The holiday season is officially here. Thanksgiving is just days away, then it will be time to get into the Christmas spirit. This year, the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating with eight nights of special holiday performances from country music’s fastest-rising up-and-comers as well as a few household names. Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, and more will help the Opry celebrate the season right.
Taste of Country

Caroline Jones Is Zac Brown Band’s Newest Member, But the Solo Dream Is Still Very Much Alive — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

