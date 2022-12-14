Read full article on original website
Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football
Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, was named Mr. Football in Indiana
MaxPreps
Yamir Knight named 2022 MaxPreps Delaware High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Smyrna finishes No. 1 in final Delaware MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Delaware came to a close over the weekend. Smyrna was among the winners, beating Dover in the Class 3A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Smyrna (12-1) won its...
14news.com
Mater Dei QB Mason Wunderlich named finalist for Indiana Mr. Football
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich is one of three finalists for the 2022 Indiana Mr. Football award. Wunderlich was voted last week as the Mr. Football quarterback winner by the Indiana Football Coaches Association following his efforts in the Wildcats’ run to the Class 2A state championship.
MaxPreps
Tristan Evans named 2022 MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
Xavier Robinson named 2022 MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
MaxPreps
Caleb Downs named 2022 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck
Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait
Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
witzamfm.com
83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy Features Two Local Officers
Local Sources- The 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks and commencement address were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. After the commencement address, the oath of office for the 11 new State Police officers was...
'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
