Indiana State

The Associated Press

Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Mater Dei QB Mason Wunderlich named finalist for Indiana Mr. Football

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich is one of three finalists for the 2022 Indiana Mr. Football award. Wunderlich was voted last week as the Mr. Football quarterback winner by the Indiana Football Coaches Association following his efforts in the Wildcats’ run to the Class 2A state championship.
SANTA ANA, CA
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Illinois Hunter Tags Monster 23-Point Nontypical Whitetail Buck

Most of us will never even see a 200-inch whitetail, much less get a shot at one. Illinois whitetail hunter David Heinemann got not one, but two chances to kill an absolute goliath of a buck this fall. Heinemann tagged the buck on the second day of the Prairie State firearms season, a week after he had an incredible encounter with the very same buck while bowhunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

Eight Men Arrested in Illinois for Illegally Hunting Deer Over Bait

Eight men have been arrested in southern Illinois for hunting deer and turkeys over illegal bait stations, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said in a press release. The men, some of them non-residents, were also cited for the illegal take and possession of deer and turkey, hunting with falsified permits, unlawful transport of weapons, failure to use blaze orange, and a slew of other hunting-related infractions.
ILLINOIS STATE
WANE-TV

Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy Features Two Local Officers

Local Sources- The 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks and commencement address were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter. After the commencement address, the oath of office for the 11 new State Police officers was...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE

