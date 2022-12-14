Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support local small businesses. Courtesy/Chamber. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by Blue Bucks winner Colleen...
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Del Norte Credit Union
On the job in Los Alamos are from left, Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) Member Specialist Antonio Medina, Member Experience Consultant 1 Bri Melina and Member Experience Consultant 2 Nayeli Cuellar greeting customers Friday afternoon in the DNCU branch in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events
Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
ladailypost.com
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
KRQE News 13
Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
New Mexico Gas Company hopes for natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natural gas customers could see more stable prices and supply if a new storage facility is built in Rio Rancho, but customers might also see a rate boost from the construction. Either way, the changes wouldn’t be felt for a few years. Friday, the New Mexico Gas Company [NMGC] filed an application with […]
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
ladailypost.com
High Cost Of Food Continues To Impact The Food Depot
SANTA FE — While The Food Depot continues to meet the increased needs of northern New Mexicans with food distributions in nine counties, it is not exempt from the increased food costs the country has seen this year. “The Food Depot is seeing numbers of people seeking food assistance...
ladailypost.com
Barranca & Chamisa Choirs Perform At Senior Center
Choirs from 4th, 5th and 6th grades at Barranca Mesa Elementary School delight attendees with Christmas songs and skits under the direction of Valerie Collins at noon Wednesday at the Betty Ehart Senior Center. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Choirs from Chamisa Elementary School under the direction of Megan Tholen perform...
ladailypost.com
DOE/NNSA: Comment Period Begins For Installation Of Storage Units At LANL Firing Range
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Assessment for the Technical Area 72 Outdoor Live Fire Range Storage Units Installation Project for a 15-day review and comment period commencing with publication of this notice. DOE/NNSA is proposing storage unit...
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
ladailypost.com
Aspen’s ‘Girls On The Run’ Program Wraps Up Fall Season
Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the Jingle Bell 5k in Santa Fe. Courtesy/LAPS. The Aspen Girls on the Run team wrapped up the fall season running in the Jingle Bell 5K in Santa Fe earlier this month. Every student ran with a buddy and finished the jingle bell/holiday-themed race which drew over 100 participants.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Rotary Club To Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022
Members of the NJROTC present the colors during the Dec. 20, 2012 dedication of the LAHS Memorial Garden. The Rotary Club will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special ceremony Dec. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden, which...
Plans underway for abandoned Albuquerque water park
“I'd like to see it turn into something, definitely something fun, not just there as an eyesore where it's not really serving any purpose."
ladailypost.com
Council Action Taken Dec. 13, 2022
Updates to Chapter 16 of the Los Alamos County Code, which addresses development, are about to be set in ink. During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Los Alamos County Council, council approved 6-0, with Councilor Keith Lepsch not in attendance, the following:. To repeal and replace the text of...
rrobserver.com
City aims for compromise between developer, neighbors in Los Diamantes
Los Diamantes subdivision is on track to get an apartment complex and medium-density residential development, but the Rio Rancho Governing Body delayed a decision to allow for changes in plans to compromise with neighbors. Developer Pierre Amestoy presented requests to change the land-use zoning, master plan and specific area plan...
Comments / 0