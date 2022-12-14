Read full article on original website
14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol
Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town
The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Best Christmas wreath
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
‘Dispense with tradition’: Otegha Uwagba’s new food rules for Christmas
The bestselling author on why you should ditch the classic festive fare for the foods you truly love this year
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL
You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season
Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
It’s OK to feel different about the holidays
A certain loneliness when surrounded by public, shared expressions of holiday cheer that didn’t have a special meaning for me or my family. Furtive glances around to share a secret look with someone (anyone?) else also trying to balance awe and respect for the pageantry with confusion about how to make my own meaning out of yet another unfamiliar holiday experience.
Coping With Grief During the Holidays
It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
