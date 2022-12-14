ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
The Independent

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Cheryl E Preston

Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Fatherly

These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Cheryl E Preston

Joy to the World may be about the return of Christ and not a Christmas carol

Joy to the World was the most popularChristmas carol of the 20th century but it is believed by some that Isaac Watts wrote this song about the second coming of Christ and not his birth. The song is based on Psalm 98 and not the gospels that reveal the birth of Jesus and in recent years the purpose of the song has been pondered each holiday season.
Evie M.

Christmas never ends in this cool little Florida town

The famous Santa Statue in Christmas, FloridaRusty Clark on Openverse.org. I'm not sure about you, but when the Christmas spirit is in the air, it drums up the need for me to get cozy and watch or learn about some mysteries. I'm not entirely sure. Maybe it's because my family's go-to holiday movie was Home Alone 2 and I've spent thirty years watching ten-year-old Macaulay Culkin figure out how to take down two hair-brained robbers or not, but December is the time to be mystified.
dcnewsnow.com

Best Christmas wreath

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Decorating is one of the many things that makes the winter season so special. Hanging lights, putting up a tree and adding festive candles and decor to the home are all beloved decorating traditions. However, placing a wreath on the door is about more than a celebration, it is a welcoming symbol to all who approach and enter.
momjunky.com

Christmas Crafts for Older kids

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL

You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
New Jersey 101.5

Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners

We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Tracey Folly

Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
Boston

You can visit these festive New England mansions this holiday season

Plan an outing at one of these eight stunning holiday destinations. New England is full of historic mansions, and many of them host special programming during the final months of the year. Add a little luxury to your holiday season at one (or all) of these eight gorgeous properties. Castle...
Motherly

It’s OK to feel different about the holidays

A certain loneliness when surrounded by public, shared expressions of holiday cheer that didn’t have a special meaning for me or my family. Furtive glances around to share a secret look with someone (anyone?) else also trying to balance awe and respect for the pageantry with confusion about how to make my own meaning out of yet another unfamiliar holiday experience.
Media TV

Coping With Grief During the Holidays

It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
comicon.com

The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…

We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.

