fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man convicted of killing Fall River’s Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth
After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First-Degree Murder of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District...
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
newbedfordguide.com
52-year-old former New Bedford man convicted of 2018 Dartmouth murder
“After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First Degree Murder of Jospeh Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. The 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was also convicted of carrying...
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
nerej.com
Goldman Group closes on historic Woonsocket school building, prepares for development phase
Woonsocket, RI The Goldman Group, closed with the city on 357 Park Place, the city’s former middle and high school building. Vacant since 2010, the building has played a significant role in the city. The Goldman Group plans to redevelop the former middle and high school building into a...
Turnto10.com
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
GoLocalProv
18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+
Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
WCVB
From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Man killed in Rehoboth crash identified
The investigation continues into a crash that killed an Attleboro man Tuesday afternoon.
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Fall River Mayor Offers Reward for Information on Mattress Dumper
FALL RIVER — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the person or people who dumped a pile of mattresses in the city over the weekend. In a Facebook post Sunday morning that included a photo of at least a dozen...
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to simultaneous morning crashes
“The first crash occurred on Bedford Street at Taunton, involving 3 vehicles. Car 1, Car 2, Ambulance 3, and Engine 1 responded. Shortly after arrival at the first crash, a second crash was reported on Rt 44. Car 1 diverted to that scene with Ambulance 2 and Engine 1. Recalled...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Senior Center director fired
Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
