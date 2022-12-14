ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

52-year-old former New Bedford man convicted of 2018 Dartmouth murder

“After a two-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, Robert Rose was convicted by a jury of his peers late Thursday afternoon of the First Degree Murder of Jospeh Tavares, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. The 52-year-old former New Bedford resident was also convicted of carrying...
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded

(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

18 Providence School Dept. Executives: Average Salary $157,000+

Providence Schools are ranked among the worst performing in the country, and as a result, under state oversight, the Providence School Department has been revamped — new superintendent and senior staff. The Department has been under fire in the past week for the handling of the announcement of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to simultaneous morning crashes

“The first crash occurred on Bedford Street at Taunton, involving 3 vehicles. Car 1, Car 2, Ambulance 3, and Engine 1 responded. Shortly after arrival at the first crash, a second crash was reported on Rt 44. Car 1 diverted to that scene with Ambulance 2 and Engine 1. Recalled...
LAKEVILLE, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Senior Center director fired

Johnston’s Mayor-elect has axed the Senior Center director and filled the role with the town’s soon-to-be-former Democratic Town Committee chairman. “During the transition period, I have a great opportunity to be responsive to constituent feedback and implement change,” said Town Council Vice President and incoming Mayor Joe Polisena Jr. “All the decisions I make to retain, terminate and make appointments are reflective of that feedback.”
JOHNSTON, RI
