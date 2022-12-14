ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
HANA, HI
68-Year-Old Hawaii Man Fights Off 12-Foot Shark With Knife

Another shark attack was recorded in Hawaii after numerous attacks have been recorded in the past week. This time, a 68-year-old man survived an attack on Tuesday morning. The unidentified man was attacked in Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on the Big Island. This news comes from a recent Hawaii Police Department statement.
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say

A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
Hawaii Tackles Invasive Little Fire Ants With Vigilance, Slingshots, and Gooey ‘Sputter’

On any given day, Wailua River State Park in eastern Kauai is jam-packed with tourists. They fill parking lots and hiking trails and riverboat cruises, eager to experience the 1,100-acre preserve’s cultural and geological treasures, everything from temple ruins to the 151-foot Opaekaa Falls. But in October, officials announced a discovery that could put a serious crimp in the park’s popularity. After all, no one wants to spend their vacation being showered with thousands of tiny stinging insects.
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

