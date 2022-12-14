Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
68-Year-Old Hawaii Man Fights Off 12-Foot Shark With Knife
Another shark attack was recorded in Hawaii after numerous attacks have been recorded in the past week. This time, a 68-year-old man survived an attack on Tuesday morning. The unidentified man was attacked in Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on the Big Island. This news comes from a recent Hawaii Police Department statement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
A massive search by air and sea is continuing Friday morning for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
bigislandnow.com
Following Maui shark incident, DLNR asks social media users to think before they post
The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging social media users to resist the urge to post and make comments before all of the facts are known. The request follows the disappearance last week of a 60-year-old Washington state woman in waters off the south coast of Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents flood Fukushima Store for final hot dog after rumors of shutting down forever
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People from all over Maui are making the drive to Haiku to fill their stomachs with hot dogs. That’s because rumors started circulating on social media over the weekend about Fukushima Store closing its doors for good. “I heard they’re going to close, so I came...
68-year-old swimmer bitten by shark in Hawaii, officials say
A 68-year-old man in Hawaii was bitten by a shark while swimming in the water on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the shark bit the man in the lower left torso when he was swimming about 400 yards off Anaehoomalu Bay, which is located along the coastline of South Kohala in Waikoloa, at around 8 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January. Updated: 3 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jason Momoa wraps filming in Hawaii for new series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming in Hawaii for Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV series “Chief of War” wrapped up Wednesday night. After working on the production for more than a month here on the islands, crews shot the final scene in Hilo. They celebrated with a custom-made cake...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds have faded and south winds have taken over as back to back fronts arrive to the islands. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the...
Atlas Obscura
Hawaii Tackles Invasive Little Fire Ants With Vigilance, Slingshots, and Gooey ‘Sputter’
On any given day, Wailua River State Park in eastern Kauai is jam-packed with tourists. They fill parking lots and hiking trails and riverboat cruises, eager to experience the 1,100-acre preserve’s cultural and geological treasures, everything from temple ruins to the 151-foot Opaekaa Falls. But in October, officials announced a discovery that could put a serious crimp in the park’s popularity. After all, no one wants to spend their vacation being showered with thousands of tiny stinging insects.
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 4