Trapped 10-Year-Old Boy Escapes Mobile Home Through Broken Window During Louisiana Tornado
Communities around New Orleans are still recovering from the tornado from earlier this week, and among them is the family of 10-year-old Conner Darby, a brave preteen who escaped danger by thinking on his feet. On Tuesday, as storms approached New Iberia, Louisiana, Darby became trapped in his mobile home...
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
Lafayette Police vehicle struck while responding to vehicle fire
A Lafayette Police unit was struck Thursday night while responding to a call about a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in New Iberia homicide has turned herself in
Police are investigating a homicide on Bri Anne Drive in New Iberia. Details are limited at this time. KATC will have more information as it becomes available.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
NOLA.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
New Iberia homeowner recounts his family’s tornado experience
News 10 spoke with a homeowner who said it happened just like everyone who has experienced a tornado. It started with a sound.
Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Breaux Bridge Homicide
UPDATE: St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux announced this afternoon that his office has arrested and booked a 16-year-old male juvenile suspect in connection with a homicide in Breaux Bridge yesterday afternoon. The juvenile was booked on the following charges:. One count of Second Degree Murder. One count of Obstruction...
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado
UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish. UPDATE 2 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. […]
Driver shoots himself during encounter with Gonzales police officer after crash, sheriff says
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver who flipped a sportscar shot himself while being questioned by a Gonzales police officer after a crash, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Police say it happened on Ashland Road near LA 30 after 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The sheriff identified...
One arrested following shooting on Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette
One person has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette sent one to the hospital, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
WAFB.com
Take a look at some of the damage caused by severe weather on Dec. 14
According to police, a tornado touched down in the Southport Subdivision area of New Iberia. Officials respond to deadly hotel shooting in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at a Baton Rouge hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 14. 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 14. Updated: 11 hours...
UPDATE: Arrest made after man found dead near I-10 frontage road
A homicide investigation is underway in St. Martin Parish following the discovery of a body near the I-10 Frontage Road
theadvocate.com
Another deadly shooting at FairBridge Inn Express leaves 1 dead, Baton Rouge police say
A shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express left one person dead Wednesday morning in the second killing to occur at the hotel in as many months, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the business’s 11314 Boardwalk Drive location shortly after 11 a.m.
kadn.com
Child recalls being trapped inside home after tornado crushed it completely
New Iberia, La(KADN)- "Right here would be where my little boy's room is and then the front room, then the kitchen. For one New Iberia family, the home is now unrecognizing after a tornado destroyed the only place they called home. "It was not knowing if he was going to...
Hospital, dentist office and more damaged by Iberia Parish tornadoes
A tornado that hit Iberia Parish Wednesday has caused major damage to a hospital, dentist office and many people's homes.
