ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County

By Jack Belcher
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tfa3_0jiRJ8DT00

A driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County around 12:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a report released by Washington State Patrol.

Isaac L. Dykstra, 23, from Lynden was northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, just south of Lake Padden, when his vehicle left the roadway, striking the left guardrail multiple times before coming to a stop facing the opposite direction on the right shoulder, according to the report.

Dykstra was reportedly not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man suspected of attempting to run over a deputy and a police officer pleads guilty to charges

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Anthony Michel Santoro Lake, age 51, faced multiple charges of theft, eluding, and assault in Whatcom County Superior Court after an incident in February where he was suspected of attempting to run over a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy and an Everson Police officer while ramming the officer’s vehicle to avoid being arrested for shoplifting.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham woman says “demons” caused apartment fire

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham woman experiencing drug-induced hallucinations was arrested after attempting to set her apartment on fire. Court documents state that a fire was reported at the building on Friday night. Bellingham Fire officials determined that the fire began in a bedroom and appeared intentionally set. Crews...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge

Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
5K+
Followers
127
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy