Driver airlifted from I-5 after single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County

A driver was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a single-vehicle collision in Whatcom County around 12:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a report released by Washington State Patrol.

Isaac L. Dykstra, 23, from Lynden was northbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 248, just south of Lake Padden, when his vehicle left the roadway, striking the left guardrail multiple times before coming to a stop facing the opposite direction on the right shoulder, according to the report.

Dykstra was reportedly not wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The roadway is not blocked, but troopers were investigating as of 2:26 a.m., according to a tweet from state patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Kelsey Harding.