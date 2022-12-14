ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz flips commitment to Ohio State

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class, announced Wednesday that he decommitted from Washington and will play at Ohio State instead, saying he was "very blessed with this opportunity."

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

