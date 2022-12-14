4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz flips commitment to Ohio State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
dukebasketballreport.com
An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron
The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
Detroit News
Gambling experts: Michigan in great position, but may be underdog in OSU rematch
Michigan football has spent the last two seasons exorcising demons, finally getting over the hump when it came to beating Ohio State, winning Big Ten championships and making the College Football Playoff. Next up on the to-do list: Winning a game in the CFP. Ohio State is the only Big...
Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit
Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has made a name for himself this season with several different circus catches on his way to becoming the first unanimous All-American receiver in program history. However, he did not win this year’s Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top receiver. But he Read more... The post Ohio State star reacts to massive awards snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
Ohio State Football finally finds QB, flips 2023 prospect
For how well the Ohio State football team typically recruits, you don’t hear about them flipping recruits very often. The most recent one that comes to mind is Quinn Ewers, but he ultimately transferred back to Texas after initially committing to them. Well, the Buckeyes have flipped another quarterback....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Offensive Lineman Carson Hinzman Loses Black Stripe
Carson Hinzman is "officially" a Buckeye. The true freshman offensive lineman from Hammond, Wisconsin, became the latest Ohio State player to shed his black stripe Wednesday. Hinzman, a four-star 2022 recruit and the No. 177 prospect in his class, was a summer enrollee at Ohio State after finishing a standout high school career at Saint Croix Central. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman hasn't logged a snap for Ohio State thus far, but may be well on his way after becoming the second Buckeye to shed his black stripe following the conclusion of the regular season.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Dailyn Swain drops a 39 point triple double as Africentric blitzes Walnut Ridge in second half of big win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is only one way to describe Africentric's 100-75 win over Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night: a tale of two halves. After Africentric jumped out to a 20-19 lead following the first quarter, Walnut Ridge junior Dom Aekins engineered a huge run to start the second frame for the Scots.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International
Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
Centre Daily
Employees forced to share tips with managers at Ohio country club, feds say
Workers at an Ohio golf course and country club were forced to share their tips with managers — and they weren’t paid when working through lunch, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found these violations during an investigation into New Era...
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
columbusunderground.com
North High Brewing Closing Original Location
The countdown is on to grab one last pint at North High Brewing’s original location in the Short North. The brewery at 1288 N. High St. will celebrate 10 years then say goodbye on Wednesday, December 28. Owner Gavin Meyers says it was a difficult decision to leave the...
