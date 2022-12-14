Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks On His Death

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen “ tWitch ” Boss ’ wife, Allison Holke r, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday (December 14).

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to People . "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker concluded her statement with a message to her late husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she shared.

Holker's statement came shortly after TMZ reported tWitch's death . According to the outlet, on Tuesday (December 13), police responded to reports of a shooting at an L.A. hotel and found tWitch dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holker and tWitch had recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary . The couple shares two children, son Maddox , 6, and daughter Zaia , 3. tWitch was also the stepfather to Holker's daughter Weslie , 14, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.