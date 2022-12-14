ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIN: Black Information Network

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks On His Death

By Peyton Blakemore
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ9yD_0jiRJ5ZI00
Photo: Getty Images

Stephen tWitch Boss ’ wife, Allison Holke r, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday (December 14).

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to People . "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Holker concluded her statement with a message to her late husband. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she shared.

Holker's statement came shortly after TMZ reported tWitch's death . According to the outlet, on Tuesday (December 13), police responded to reports of a shooting at an L.A. hotel and found tWitch dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holker and tWitch had recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary . The couple shares two children, son Maddox , 6, and daughter Zaia , 3. tWitch was also the stepfather to Holker's daughter Weslie , 14, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
UTAH STATE
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
Decider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gets Very Awkward with Pat Sajak’s Deadpan Reply to Stumped Contestant

Pat Sajak‘s reaction on Wheel of Fortune still has fans talking days later. The longtime host, who often sticks to the script but can veer into viral territory every now and then, had a memorable moment on a recent episode of the game show when his deadpan reaction surprised and embarrassed a contestant. Poor Kate was thrown by Sajak’s response to her incorrect answer after she was stumped by a clue in a bonus round. Prompted with only the letter N, then A and a four-letter word beginning with LEA, Kate guessed a few answers like “Hoping a leap” and “Moving...
People

Pregnant Grete Griffin Glows in Maternity Photo Shoot with Robert Griffin III and Their Daughters

Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin posed with their daughters as they prepare to welcome their third baby together Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin are thrilled to begin their next chapter. As the pair await the arrival of their third baby together, the couple shares photos from their maternity shoot exclusively with PEOPLE. Beautiful shots show Grete, 29, embracing her baby bump, first in a nude flowery-embellished dress with a fresh face, and later, she's joined by her husband and children as she wears a pink...
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy