WWMT
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
WWMT
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMT
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
WWMT
72-year-old man electrocuted by power lines after crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was electrocuted after coming into contact with a downed power line on Saturday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office. The 72-year-old man from Greenville is currently at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said the man...
WWMT
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
WWMT
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
WWMT
Woman killed, hit by driver on I-94
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich — A woman was killed after being hit by a driver, while walking on Interstate 94, Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputies said. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, near Verona Road outside Marshall. A 26 year old woman from Jackson died at the scene, deputies said. The...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
WWMT
Multiple fire departments battle large commercial fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Mich. — Several fire departments responded to a large commercial building fire in Bangor early Saturday morning. A Bangor police officer was on patrol when he saw the fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near N. Center Street around 4:45 a.m. When Bangor responders arrived, the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
WWMT
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
WWMT
"We know this is a burden," Battle Creek cutting bus services during the holidays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, Battle Creek Transit is making several service cuts due to driver shortages. The city has six open bus driver positions they haven’t been able to fill, which accounts for 25% of their total driver pool. The city said the temporary changes include:
WWMT
Close to 500 wreaths laid on graves of veterans at Arlington Hill Cemetery
BANGOR, Mich. — Around 500 wreaths were laid on graves of veterans at the Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor Saturday afternoon. The wreaths were laid on the graves as a thank you for their service, according to organizers. The ceremony held was called the 'Official National Wreaths Across America...
WWMT
Video captures racist taunt during West Michigan high school basketball game
JENISON, Mich. — Racist taunts coming from Jenison High School's student section has sparked an investigation, according to Brandon Graham, Jenison Public Schools superintendent. A video circulating on social media shows a group of Jenison students in the stands making monkey noises and gestures to a black Wyoming basketball...
WWMT
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
WWMT
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
WWMT
K-Central caps of Jackson Classic with win over Saginaw
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's hard to believe Don would have wanted it any other way. Kalamazoo Christian held off a tough Saginaw team to come away with a 63-61 win in the closing game of the 17th annual Don Jackson Holiday Tournament Saturday, the final of five games on the day.
WWMT
Broncos take care of business, crack triple digits for first time in new season
CHICAGO, Ill. — Three different Broncos reached double-digit points as Western Michigan downed Chicago State University, 101-73, at the Jones Convocation Center on Saturday, Dec. 17. Lauren Ross led the way with 35 points to top her season-high for the third straight game this season. Taylor Williams had 19...
