Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Eater
Santa Monica’s Vibey New Wine Bar Promises Pizza and Fine Dining Flourishes
A well-known Toronto chef has quietly shifted his focus to the West Coast, with plans to open a vibey wine and small plates restaurant in Santa Monica soon. Sean MacDonald, who was named Canada’s best young chef in 2016 by San Pellegrino, is set to debut Bar Monette in a familiar space just blocks from the beach next month, offering refined bar snacks, high-end touches like caviar and truffles, and blistered Neapolitan-style pizzas. Here’s what to expect.
Eater
This Shiny Doughnut Shop Is Main Street Santa Monica’s Latest Newcomer
Known for its taro-based doughnuts, tropical flavors, and sustainability-minded ethos, Holey Grail Donuts opens its first brick-and-mortar shop in Los Angeles this Saturday, December 17 at 2441 Main Street in Santa Monica. Founded in Hawaii by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling in 2018, the company recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing. (Notable investors include pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.) The new 1,000-square-foot store is the first of two planned LA outlets, with the second location in Larchmont scheduled to open next year. Holey Grail currently operates stores in Hanalei and Honolulu, plus food trucks in Waikiki and Los Angeles (for private events only).
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
brentwoodnewsla.com
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site...
Eater
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
Eater
Blistered Pizzas and Craft Beer Converge at Beachwood’s New Huntington Beach Restaurant
Award-winning Southern California craft beer brewery Beachwood Brewing enters the next phase of its long life, turning from a celebrated (albeit still rather small, in the overall beer scene) brewery to a distillery, restaurant operation, and more. First up is Beachwood Pizza & Beer, now open in Huntington Beach as of early December.
beverlypress.com
Enjoy a winter wonderland at West Hollywood Park
The city of West Hollywood will host its inaugural Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. The highlight of this event is the transformation of West Hollywood Park into a picturesque Winter Wonderland with 10 tons of snow on the south lawn. Two snow zones will be in place, one for ages 5-and-under and another for ages 6-to-16. Don your gay apparel, sweaters, gloves and boots, hop on your sleigh and point it toward West Hollywood Park for a sweet and festive adventure full of fun and cheer. Yule be sorry if you miss it.
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
easyreadernews.com
3 of the Best Breweries and Bars in the Hermosa Beach Area
If you’re planning on visiting the Hermosa Beach, CA area, you’re in the right place. If you are someone that loves a beer or two, this guide of the three best breweries and bars in the area might be what you need. It’s always a good idea to grab a drink with friends after spending time in this awesome beach community just outside of Los Angeles.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored
Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
Leslie Jordan’s dream condo can now be yours
Leslie Jordan was finally able to purchase his dream condominium last August on the 11th floor of Empire West in West Hollywood. Two months later, this sprawling space had lost its new owner before he even had the chance to move in. Jordan, a beloved comedian and internet star, died...
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Mel’s Drive-in celebrates 75 years
While Mel’s Drive-In (1670 Lincoln Blvd.) is a relatively new feature in the Santa Monica area, the family-run restaurant chain has been around for decades and will celebrate its 75th anniversary this week. “We’re super excited about it,” grandson of founder Mel Weiss, Colton Weiss said. “It’s a big...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
Serious about cake: Lark Cake Shop
It’s a little surprising to learn that John Hensley, current owner of Lark Cake Shop, isn’t a baker. It’s even more surprising to learn that he turned to bakery-owning in 2007, after the burgeoning economic crisis led to the laying-off of the entire senior management of the KTLA 5 Morning Show, himself included. Hensley took this unexpected and abrupt end to his previous career as a chance to start afresh: he and his wife had recently started a family, but due to his production schedule, he hadn’t been able to spend much time at home with them. He thought back to the aspirations he had as a younger man of running a business, and started researching a career shift.
kcrw.com
Soul and Michelin stars: Best LA restaurants of 2022
LA is a crowded and competitive restaurant market, so standing out from the noise is no small feat. With 2022 almost over, it’s time to look back at some of the best food LA has to offer. Eater LA recently published its 2022 restaurant awards and gave the top...
Skiing in Orange County? Here's how a group of friends made it happen
Spencer Buchanan found a winter wonderland Monday when he decided to go skiing. The Newport Beach resident and his friends didn't have to travel far to find snow.
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LA
DrinkLAAre you looking for a getaway from Los Angeles that's less than two hours away? Well, the ultimate adult staycation is closer than you think! Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel is located in Highland, California, which is just about an hour east of the city. It's a hub for both entertainment and tranquility and offers some superior dining options. Take a look at what you're missing and find out how to make it your next staycation.
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
