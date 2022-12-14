Read full article on original website
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost
The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto Industry from the Crypto Winter Market as Solana and Polygon Keep Plummeting
Although cryptocurrencies have proved to be a game changer in the financial market, major coins have been experiencing a massive plunge that is currently affecting their market capitalization. Due to this, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the purchase of tokens and the right blockchains to go for. But altcoins have tried their best to save the scene and put cryptocurrency on the right track.
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron
The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
Solana (SOL) investors bullish for the future, investors scramble to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for 6000% presale gains
Solana investors are keen to see some bullish momentum in 2023 as the token has struggled in recent months from an all-time high of $260.06 to just over $13.6 Many believe that the new year will herald some positive price action for Solana. Orbeon Protocol is in Phase 3 of its presale and investors are switching for 6000% presale gains.
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
Crypto Newbie Guide: Oryen Network (ORY), Uniswap (UNI), And Axie Infinity (AXS) Explained
Oryen (ORY) – Predictable Yields Are A Reality. Oryen is a multi-functional protocol that is built on the Binance Smart Chain. Its smart contract is fully audited and backed by SolidProof. Oryen houses an initial supply of 40 million and it offers rebase tokens for potential investors. OAT (Oryen Autostaking Technic) protocol operates on the Oryen platform to ensure overall functionality with a set of unique features.
Crypto’s Offshore And Off-Book Habits Raise Challenges for US Regulators
FTX’s implosion has shown how much the crypto industry thrived between regulatory and jurisdictional gaps. It has also revealed the dangers inherent to consumers that exist when the companies they’ve handed control of their assets over to collapse into these gaps. What U.S. regulatory bodies will do to...
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
Crypto Presales Still Seen As Fastest Profit Potential, Oryen Network Next On The List For ‘Solana Moment?’
Before an Initial Coin Offering, investors have the option to purchase digital assets through cryptocurrency presales. Although presales let investors buy cryptocurrency at steep discounts, it can be challenging to choose a project that is worthwhile investing in. The price of the token can increase when it is launched on...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
With Solana and Cronos Falling Behind, Big Eyes Coin Takes Over With Its Next-Gen Approaches
Cryptocurrency is a diverse multi-billion dollar industry that has grown to accommodate diverse ideas. Many crypto enthusiasts have built their platforms successfully in the industry and they continue to thrive. Several genres of tokens including meme coins have surfaced in the market and expanded the limitations of cryptocurrencies. Since 2013,...
