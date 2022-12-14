ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin is Saving the Crypto Industry from the Crypto Winter Market as Solana and Polygon Keep Plummeting

Although cryptocurrencies have proved to be a game changer in the financial market, major coins have been experiencing a massive plunge that is currently affecting their market capitalization. Due to this, there has been a lot of skepticism surrounding the purchase of tokens and the right blockchains to go for. But altcoins have tried their best to save the scene and put cryptocurrency on the right track.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
bitcoinist.com

Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron

The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
todaynftnews.com

PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg

Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Newbie Guide: Oryen Network (ORY), Uniswap (UNI), And Axie Infinity (AXS) Explained

Oryen (ORY) – Predictable Yields Are A Reality. Oryen is a multi-functional protocol that is built on the Binance Smart Chain. Its smart contract is fully audited and backed by SolidProof. Oryen houses an initial supply of 40 million and it offers rebase tokens for potential investors. OAT (Oryen Autostaking Technic) protocol operates on the Oryen platform to ensure overall functionality with a set of unique features.
PYMNTS

Crypto’s Offshore And Off-Book Habits Raise Challenges for US Regulators

FTX’s implosion has shown how much the crypto industry thrived between regulatory and jurisdictional gaps. It has also revealed the dangers inherent to consumers that exist when the companies they’ve handed control of their assets over to collapse into these gaps. What U.S. regulatory bodies will do to...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH

Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
u.today

DOGE, XRP, Solana Might Be Key to Watch for This Reason, per David Gokhshtein

bitcoinist.com

With Solana and Cronos Falling Behind, Big Eyes Coin Takes Over With Its Next-Gen Approaches

Cryptocurrency is a diverse multi-billion dollar industry that has grown to accommodate diverse ideas. Many crypto enthusiasts have built their platforms successfully in the industry and they continue to thrive. Several genres of tokens including meme coins have surfaced in the market and expanded the limitations of cryptocurrencies. Since 2013,...

