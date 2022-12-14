Volusia families demand justice from school district in groping, choking incidents

Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted rapist on the run in Florida, deputies say
A convicted rapist is on the run in Florida after skipping his trial, according to deputies.
click orlando
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
WCJB
A former Marion County employee faces 14 charges after being accused of illegally digging up artifacts
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 27 years Lonny Haynes was an employee with Marion County. He was arrested on Tuesday after Florida Fish and Wildlife said he used county equipment to illegally excavate and remove historical artifacts from Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area. “People have no respect for the...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Foot Patrol Finds Illegal Guns, Drugs
The Orlando Police Department continues keeping busy getting illegal guns and drugs off the local streets. OPD Tactical units were recently on the beat conducting foot patrol in the Central Patrol Division when they made contact with a driver and passenger of a vehicle. Police said a probable cause search...
mynews13.com
City of Daytona Beach weighs time change for Hookah lounges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shortly after a decision to push up closing times for clubs and bars from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., Daytona Beach City commissioners are now weighing the option of whether hookah lounges should follow those same rules. What You Need To Know. Some hookah lounge...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
wmfe.org
Brevard parents speak out against proposed discipline changes in county schools
Brevard county parents are speaking out against proposed changes to the district’s disciplinary rules. About a dozen parents weighed in on the issue last night at a scheduled board meeting. The proposed policy changes would include a zero tolerance policy when it comes to student-initiated violence and a near...
VIDEO: Florida cop treated for overdose after possible fentanyl exposure, police say
Authorities say a Florida police officer was treated for an overdose after potentially being exposed to the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, WESH reported.
WESH
Disaster declaration approved for Flagler County following Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A disaster declaration was approved for more areas of Florida, including Flagler County, following the recent storm, Nicole. According to Flagler County, residents who were impacted by Nicole can receive assistance from FEMA. "It feels like a long time coming, but at least our residents...
click orlando
Accused fentanyl dealer ‘Red Eye’ arrested after overdose death in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An accused fentanyl dealer was arrested after officers found a person dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said they found the overdose victim Tuesday, and investigators discovered that the victim had purchased fentanyl the day prior from...
WCJB
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
News4Jax.com
1 of 16 arrested in monthslong drug operation may be linked to OD deaths, sheriff says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A monthslong drug investigation named “Operation Deck The Cells” netted the arrests of 16 people and the seizure of illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, MDMA and fentanyl, Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said during a Wednesday news conference. According to DeLoach, the operation...
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
Drug operation seizes enough fentanyl ‘to kill the entire population of Palatka, two times over’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — At a special news conference that took place at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” Deloach announced the success of a large-scale drug operation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In front of a room of...
91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA now offering individual disaster relief assistance for Floridians
President Biden announced a disaster declaration to help Floridians after Hurricane Nicole. The declaration includes those living in Flagler and Volusia Counties. Krista Goodrich manages 140 properties in both counties. In fact, some of her clients’ homes fell into the ocean. Goodrich says owners have been navigating through the...
WESH
Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
Comments / 0