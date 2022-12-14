MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO