FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sip & Stroll through the Village of Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - On December 15, the Village of Wauwatosa is hosting an event filled with treats, samples, specials and discounts during their Holiday Sip & Stroll. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of the event at Black Twig Bakery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Kooky Cooky House back at Bayshore
For many in our area, The Kooky Cooky House is a treasured memory from years gone by, one that celebrates the joy of being a kid mixed with spreading some holiday cheer. Brian Kramp is in Glendale at Bayshore where the Kooky Cooky House is back for a new generation to create new and special memories.
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Mexican Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location
OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mitchell Park Domes repair, demolition estimates ordered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors on Thursday ordered new estimates for what to do with the Mitchell Park Domes. For now, the decision whether to demolish, fix or renovate the Domes is on hold. The landmark's future is in limbo with months of research to come. There...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
CBS 58
Bingo is back: What to expect as the old favorite returns to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Bingo lovers are ready for the return of the game at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino after an over two-year pause due to the pandemic. "We were driving to Madison to Oneida just to play bingo," Milwaukee resident Herman Bruce said. "It was really like a night out for us. We really enjoyed it. It was like a family thing, every week, we were here, every Saturday night."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress. According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it...
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Ray 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to introduce Ray as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Ray is an 8-year-old dog who is ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee campus. Stacy Oatman with WHS talked about Ray and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee burglary near Howard and Clement; 2 sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 3 near Howard and Clement shortly before 5 p.m. Police described one as a white male wearing sunglasses, a black knit hat, a black Raiders jacket,...
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
ozaukeepress.com
From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy
Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run; Muskego man pleads no contest
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Greenfield boy pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 16. Walter Grebe was charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield police were called to the intersection of Loomis...
