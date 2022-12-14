Read full article on original website
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 15 Thursday Night (49ers at Seahawks)
The NFC West takes center stage on Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in a game with a 43.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.5-23.0 in favor of San Francisco. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five...
Week 15 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 15
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 15: Saturday Slate
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Najee Harris (hip) not listed on Pittsburgh's Week 15 injury report
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (hip) is available for Week 15's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Harris is expected to play in Week 15 after he logged two full practices on Thursday and Friday. In a matchup against a Carolina unit allowing 20.9 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 12.1 FanDuel points.
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 15's matchup versus Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable to play in Week 15's contest versus the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence's status is currently in question after he followed a missed session with limited practices. In a potential matchup versus a Dallas unit ranked fourth (13.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Lawrence to score 17.1 FanDuel points.
Justin Fields (illness) not listed on Chicago's Week 15 injury report
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (illness) is available for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fields will play on Sunday after he was able to log consecutive full practices with an illness. In a matchup versus an Eagles' unit allowing 13.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Fields to score 16.0 FanDuel points.
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
Tennessee's Treylon Burks (concussion) out for Week 15's contest versus Chargers
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) will not play in Week 15's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burks will sit out his second straight game with a concussion. In a matchup versus a Los Angeles' secondary allowing 26.8 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Robert Woods to play an increased role in Week 15.
Bears rule out Chase Claypool (knee) in Week 15
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Claypool will be held out on Sunday after he missed all three practices with a knee injury. Expect Equanimeous St. Brown to see more targets versus a Philly defense allowing 24.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts.
Wilson: Brandin Cooks (calf) not expected to play in Week 15
According to Aaron Wilson, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) is "not slated to play" in Week 15's contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooks is not expected to suit up despite logging limited sessions this week. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense allowing 31.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Phillip Dorsett should see more playing time in Week 15.
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones missed time in practice this week with a knee injury and is questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday. If he is active, our models project him to see 4.4 targets against the Bengals.
Corey Davis (concussion) out for Jets' Week 15 matchup versus Lions
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) will not play in Week 15's contest against the Detroit Lions. Davis will not be active after he missed all of this week's practices with a concussion. Expect Elijah Moore to see more volume versus a Detroit unit ranked 30th (33.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown (illness) questionable for Week 15
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Denver Broncos. Brown returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday with an illness. He will carry the questionable designation into Sunday's clash with Denver. If he is active, our models project him to see 6.6 targets from Colt McCoy.
Broncos' Russell Wilson (concussion) DNP on Wednesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson is in the NFL's concussion protocol and was unable to practice on Wednesday. He will need to clear protocols to have any chance of facing Arizona on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Brett Rypien will start if Wilson is inactive against the Cardinals.
49ers' Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) questionable for Week 15
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (rib, oblique) is questionable for Week 15's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Purdy was limited in practice this week with rib and oblique injuries and has been officially designated as questionable for Thursday's clash with Seattle. A decision on Purdy's availability is not expected to be made until Thursday, according to Kyle Shanahan.
