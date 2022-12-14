ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

The Challenge Australia clocks zero viewers

It’s no secret that The Challenge Australia has bombed in the ratings. However, it’s recently been revealed that the reality TV show actually clocked zero viewers in Brisbane. The final two episodes of The Challenge aired in Australia on Wednesday night, and received a mere 10,000 viewers in...
thebrag.com

The OG Sugababes are touring Australia next year

Prepare for a big blast of 00s nostalgia as British pop icons Sugababes have announced a headline tour of Australia. Before Little Mix, before even Girls Aloud, Sugababes were the biggest girl group in Britain. With six chart-topping singles and millions of global sales, they were an era-defining outfit. And...
thebrag.com

Darren Hayes opens up about cancelling Gold Coast show: ‘this is the reality of the music industry in 2022’

Darren Hayes has shared a lengthy statement about the realities of touring after cancelling his upcoming Gold Coast show. The pop star’s ‘Do You Remember?’ tour of his home country commences in late January, with stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and Brisbane. The final show at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, however, is no more after not enough tickets were sold.
thebrag.com

Turn it up: community radio’s 2022 Australian music picks

Throughout 2022, Tone Deaf and AMRAP have asked a different music director or presenter at some of the finest community stations from around the country to share their best community music discoveries. From Sydney to Perth, Alice Springs to Hobart, we’ve been blessed with some wonderful music by local artists....
Rolling Stone

‘This Is Not Normal’: Expert Calls YouTube ‘Complicit’ in Meghan Markle Harassment

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, their six-part limited documentary series detailing the couple’s love story, marriage, and transition from full-time British royals to semi-normal California family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a variety of shocking claims in the series, including their belief that they were “fed to the wolves” by palace staff members and allowed to suffer intense media scrutiny without help from any members of the royal family. The couple said this lack of support, combined with Meghan’s declining mental health, forced them to step down as senior royals...
Page Six

Palace planted ‘negative’ stories about Meghan Markle to protect royals: lawyer

A bombshell new trailer for Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” alleges that the royal family planted “negative” stories about Meghan Markle. Attorney Jenny Afia, who has represented the Duchess of Sussex, claimed there was a “war against Meghan” involving the palace and the British media. “There was a real, kind of war against Meghan, and I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” Afia alleges at the beginning of the trailer, which was released on Wednesday. The “Suits” alum’s pal Lucy Fraser also chimed in, claiming, “Meg became this scapegoat for the...
thebrag.com

Australia international tourism not expected to recover until 2025

The Australian annual tourism index is predicting that international tourism won’t be fully recovered until 2025. Australia’s international tourism industry is taking longer to recover than expected and is now predicted to take until 2025 to make a full recovery, despite domestic tourism surging. A notable location, the...
thebrag.com

Sam Frost addresses speculation she will compete on Survivor

Sam Frost has addressed rumours that she will appear on the upcoming season of Survivor Australia alongside her fiance Jordie Hansen. During a Q&A session with her followers, Frost shared a submission from a follower questioning if she’d appear on the reality show. “I think I might leave Survivor...
thebrag.com

Islander dishes about wild rules ‘Love Island’ stars had to follow on set

From giving up their phones to not getting booze – the Love Island Australia contestants had to follow some pretty wild rules. The latest season of Love Island Australia may have been shot in Spain, but it seems the show’s producers went to great lengths to make sure the contestants didn’t develop a taste for the party life. Turns out, contestants had to follow some pretty strict rules inside the villa.

